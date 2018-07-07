Check out the full weather forecast here. See if today will be a good day at the beach.
Chelsea property gives Tropicana fifth hotel tower, guests 'change of pace'
Two 'suspicious deaths' being investigated in Ventnor condos, authorities say
Oliver North speaks on commitment, faith at Ocean City Tabernacle
Revelopment plans popping up on Atlantic County township agendas
North Wildwood car wash benefits family of Middle teen who died in crash
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.