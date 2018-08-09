ATLANTIC CITY — A man was shot Thursday afternoon at the Carolina Village apartments, police said.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded at 1 p.m. to the 100 block of North Tennessee Avenue. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he remained hospitalized late Thursday afternoon, according to a report on the office’s Facebook page.
Cassidy Purdy, 31, who was at Carolina Village, told The Press of Atlantic City at the scene she had just gotten out of the shower when she heard one shot.
“It was pretty loud. My mother initially said she thought it was a paintball gun, but I recognized that it didn’t sound like a paintball gun at all,” Purdy said. “My neighbor ran out and said his friend was shot. I came out. I don’t even know who it was, but I know a lot of the guys out here.”
Purdy, who saw someone shot in 2016, said she thought twice Thursday before leaving her building.
“The guy seemed like he was still breathing. They were yelling to him, ‘Get up, get up, get up,’ and he was trying to get his head up, so that’s why I originally came out because he was still alive,” Purdy said of the Thursday shooting. She estimated 10 people were surrounding the victim.
For the most part, Purdy said everyone knows their neighbors at Carolina Village. She moved in February to New York, but came back two days ago because her mother still lives at the apartment complex here.
“I know a lot of the people out here. It is sad to see this happen to anybody, especially when they are young,” Purdy said.
The shooting took place in the southeast corner of the grass courtyard in the middle of Carolina Village buildings No. 6, 7 and 8. The courtyard, which runs along Baltic Avenue, has three-story reddish and light brown brick buildings on its north, east and south sides.
The yellow taped-off area was originally in a triangle shape before police expanded it. At least four orange cones were visible on the ground where the police were standing.
Peter Whitted, 47, has lived at Carolina Village for almost two years. He was home at the time of the shooting, but he did not hear or see anything because his daughter was watching cartoons with the TV volume up high.
Living in Carolina Village is all right because everybody knows each other, Whitted said.
“You are never really safe in a drug-infested neighborhood. In a low-income area, you never really feel safe,” Whitted said.
Shooting at the intersection of Baltic and Tennessee Ave. In AC @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/xlhxFDAQGs— marissa (@marissaluca98) August 9, 2018
