Atlantic City is quite the melting pot, with a population that is 34 percent black, 29 percent Hispanic, 18 percent Asian and 15 percent white. It could use a little more melting together in pursuit of the common good, even if it’s only natural that the ethnic minorities that dominate the city should fight for their place in society.
That fight erupted late last month at an Atlantic City Board of Education meeting where the board approved a proposal by its superintendent to swap two principals, one black and one Hispanic. La’Quetta Small, the black principal of the Pennsylvania Avenue School, was made principal of Atlantic City High School, a more important and rewarding post. Lina Gil, the high school’s Hispanic principal and the district’s first Latina principal, was removed from that position and put in charge of the Pennsylvania Avenue School.
That alone would be enough to make the swap contentious. In addition, La’Quetta Small is the wife of Atlantic City Council President Marty Small Sr., one of the city’s more powerful politicians. He said there was nothing political about his wife’s appointment.
Ahead of the meeting, the board and superintendent received a letter from the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County questioning the basis for swapping the principals. The Press reported that association leaders were encouraging the city’s “new minority” communities to attend the board meeting to push for representation.
All that advance warning failed to elicit a convincing rationale for the swap.
Superintendent Barry Caldwell, who like the majority of Atlantic City school administrators is black, called allegations of a political motive a “false narrative” and said transferring officials between schools must be done to meet education goals. He said swapping La’Quetta Small for Lina Gil was for the children, but didn’t suggest how they would benefit.
With such a weak defense of the publically questioned action by the board and superintendent, people can’t be blamed for thinking it was based on who you know, not what you’re doing to advance education in the city.
Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, also president of the city’s NAACP branch, endorsed La’Quetta Small’s appointment and denied it was racially motivated. He admitted that “there should be more Hispanic representation, but that’s a separate question.” That sounds an awful lot like the old dodge that a minority deserves a place in general, just not this or maybe most other places in particular.
It’s hard not to sympathize with Atlantic City’s blacks, who fought for many years under often-corrupt white officials to attain their current level of power and influence. Perhaps that can serve as the foundation for the city’s ethnic groups to work together to make the pie bigger for residents and fairly distribute the slices. That would better satisfy everyone’s interests and avoid a lot of wasteful and destructive strife.
