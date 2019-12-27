City officials are again looking for better ways to manage the hundreds of online accommodation rentals in Atlantic City. They hope to have proposals next year.
Just two years ago city government held a public meeting about these Airbnb and Vrbo style rentals, which include rooms in private homes and in multiple properties owned by landlords. More than 70 people complained to city officials about noise, parking, trash and other problems for neighborhoods hosting online transient housing. But no new regulations or policies for online rentals followed.
Atlantic City could just ban online short-term rentals in residential areas. Dozens of New Jersey municipalities have done so, including Linwood about a year ago. Since the resort is a tourism destination, though, online rentals should be part of the accommodations mix — but regulated and taxed appropriately.
People feel strongly about having to live with the burden of fast-turnover rentals for no apparent benefit. When Jersey City imposed regulations on such rentals, Airbnb spent more than $4 million on a public referendum to overturn the rules. But last month, 7 in 10 voters in the city backed the regulations — which include charging for permits to operate, limiting rentals to 60 nights a year if the owner isn’t present, and limiting which properties are eligible for short-term renting.
A study of Airbnb this year by the Economic Policy Institute, a liberal think tank, said the costs to renters and localities is likely greater than any benefits to travelers and property owners. Such internet-based service firms can increase local housing costs and undermine hospitality industry employment.
In particular, EPI said the property owners who benefit from Airbnb business “are disproportionately white and high-wealth households,” which are much more likely to own properties other than their primary residence for use as multi-unit Airbnb rentals.
Since online rentals are clearly a business competing with hotel lodging, they should be taxed the same as hotels, the study said. But in Atlantic City, a Chelsea homeowner told a meeting of the city taxpayers association that rentals around her are paying taxes comparable to hers despite collecting between $400 and $1,500 a night from renters.
Atlantic City officials frequently claim they should get more revenue, but for some reason they seem to have let online rental businesses pay no more taxes than residents. Online room and house rentals should be a part of the city’s tourism offerings, but they should be regulated and paying their fair share.
Almost certainly other tourism destinations already have figured out how to tax and regulate online short-term rentals. City officials should look to them for ideas and craft appropriate proposals early in the new year.
