Flooding has always been a Jersey Shore hazard. Now it’s an increasing one due to rising seas (and subsiding land). Responding to increased flooding will be central to the coast’s story for the rest of this century.
Major studies are underway to determine the feasibility and cost of major projects to protect barrier island properties. Within decades there may be storm-surge barriers, engineered natural shorelines and increased property buyouts.
No need to wait for them, however. There’s plenty that shore towns and their residents can do now. And as Avalon and Sea Isle City have shown, reducing flood risk can start paying off right away — no devastating nor’easter required.
Through its ongoing flood-mitigation efforts, Avalon this year has joined Sea Isle atop the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Community Rating System in New Jersey. The municipalities are the only ones in the state to achieve Class 3 on FEMA’s 10-class scale for their flood-management programs.
Avalon jumped two places up from Class 5 last year, earning points for its watershed and flood-plain management plans. When another storm like Hurricane Sandy hits, that will help reduce damage to homes and businesses in the borough (as well as claims to FEMA’s flood insurance program).
Meanwhile, it will pay off immediately in $1.6 million in savings for Avalon residents this year on their flood-insurance premiums. That’s because with each step up in class on the community rating scale, FEMA provides an additional 5% premium discount. Avalon and Sea Isle City now get 35% discounts, the highest in New Jersey and a level achieved by only 11 other municipalities nationwide.
Most towns on the barrier islands have worked their way up to Class 5, getting residents a 25% flood insurance discount. That’s pretty good. Some shore towns are going the wrong way, their rating level rescinded, leaving them at the bottom in Class 10.
Even these towns are doing better than most of the 22,000 municipalities in FEMA’s flood-insurance program. Only about 1,700 participate in the Community Rating System, so the rest are letting their residents pay in full for their flood policies.
Residents can work on and with their municipal leaders to improve their flood-management plans. And municipalities can work together in the New Jersey Coastal Coalition to improve their flood planning and community rating — discussing approaches and experiences at monthly workshops.
Bigger steps will be needed to maintain the quality of life at the Jersey Shore in the face of more frequent and formidable flooding. This is one that pays off now and when the next major storm arrives.
