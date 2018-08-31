Bravo, Gov. Phil Murphy, for helping bring New Jersey up to speed on the rapidly intensifying issue of wasteful and polluting plastic bags.
After the Legislature passed a bill putting a 5-cent fee on single-use bags, with perhaps $100 million a year going to the state, we urged him to require an eventual phase-out of the bags as a condition of signing it.
Instead, Murphy vetoed it outright, saying it was time “for a more robust and comprehensive method of reducing the number of single-use bags in our state.” Lawmakers should welcome his offer to work with him to develop a better approach.
Surging public support for greatly reducing plastic bag use and pollution can be seen in the numerous municipal bans and fee schemes being enacted around the state. Along the Jersey Shore alone, bag bans have been passed by Avalon, Beach Haven, Long Beach Township, Stafford Township and Stone Harbor — and introduced in Brigantine. Longport and Ventnor early on put fees on single-use bags.
The largest U.S. grocery chain, Kroger Co., will phase out single-use plastic bags by 2025. McDonald’s and Dunkin’ Donuts are paring down plastic too.
Much has been made of a division among the state’s environmental groups, with some favoring the bag fees as a doable and effective interim step until the state is ready to ban bags. Others saw fees as locking in bag use for the foreseeable future and putting off a bag ban indefinitely. The goal of all conservation groups is the same — reduce disposable bag use to a minimum and recycle the rest — so now they can focus on achieving that.
There is already a bill in the Legislature to ban single-use plastic bags, plastic straws and plastic foam containers from being used by businesses. That’s a good start, and many other jurisdictions have banned these sources of plastic, which pollutes waterways and land and persists almost indefinitely.
Two states — California and Hawaii — already ban plastic bags in retail settings. So do several major cities, including Boston, Chicago and Seattle.
But note that bag bans still allow for the use of some plastic bags. In California, for example, stores can provide bags without handles to protect an item from damage or contamination, or to contain unwrapped bulk foods — for example, fish and deli products. Dry cleaning bags also are not banned.
Since there will always be some plastic bags even when people bring their own reusable bags or use provided recycled paper bags — which cost 10 cents each in California— an effort also is needed to boost bag recycling. New York, Delaware, Rhode Island and Maine require in-store recycling programs and labels on bags encouraging their return to the store for recycling.
A ban is needed to greatly reduce the 4.4 billion plastic bags used in New Jersey each year. Then a recycling push can mop up as many of the remaining allowed plastic bags as possible. This is the approach taken by California, a fellow state with a long coastline on the vulnerable ocean.
The New Jersey Food Council should support this approach that more quickly reaches its ultimate goal. It had favored bag fees, but as “a giant first step towards a plastic bag ban.” The only persistent foe should be the plastic bag makers and their lobbyist, the American Progressive Bag Alliance, which oppose any restrictions on their lucrative but damaging products.
Legislators should join Murphy and the growing number of New Jersey residents in finally reining in this unneeded litter on the landscape, killer of ocean creatures and contaminant of much life on Earth, including people. No interim steps needed — go straight to a better future.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.