The casino industry in Atlantic City managed a significant win recently, even though all of its resorts in the city were closed by order of Gov. Phil Murphy.
Caesars Entertainment and its related real estate holding company managed to sell the outdated Bally’s Atlantic City for $25 million to growing gaming company Twin River Holdings, based in Rhode Island.
The pending merger of Caesars and Eldorado Resorts, owner of the Tropicana Atlantic City, suggested that the combined company might have to close a casino in the city to get approval from state regulators. Bally’s would have made four of the city’s nine casinos under the company, which also will own Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah’s and Tropicana.
The Casino Control Commission considers undue economic concentration by an owner, as well as the degree of competition — like a local gaming antitrust authority. The sale of Bally’s to a gaming operator new to the city improves the merger’s standing on both measures.
The price to Twin Rivers seems cheap compared to the $155 million it agreed to pay at the same time for Eldorado casinos in Shreveport, Louisiana and Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
Bally’s should work well for patrons of it and Twin Rivers’ Dover Downs Gaming and Entertainment casino in Delaware (when the deal closes, expected late this year).
The sale also allows Twin Rivers to offer lucrative online gaming and sports betting under New Jersey regulations. Its announcement of the deal said it would do both.
Twin Rivers shareholders have responded positively to the deals, with its NYSE traded stock up about 30% since the announcement.
Good to see that another casino hotel won’t be sitting empty in Atlantic City, especially heading into another probably severe U.S. recession.
