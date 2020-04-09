Water is central to the Jersey Shore’s summer tourism appeal and many visitors want more than to relax and gaze at it — they want to be in it. Keeping them safe in the ocean, motel pools and back bays requires trained and certified lifeguards.
Getting those guards and keeping enough of them working until Labor Day has been a growing challenge for shore towns and businesses.
Pay has been rising at other jobs available to potential lifeguards, in part thanks to big increases in minimum wages. Requirements to be a guard have tightened. Affordable shore seasonal housing has gotten harder to find. Summer internships and intensive sports programs draw more college students. And a job in swimming attire under the strongest sun of each day has less appeal in an era of increased awareness of skin damage and cancer risk.
Toward the end of last summer Cape May closed three of its beaches due to a lack of lifeguards. The city told NBC it could use seven more guards. Avalon said it dropped to four guards in two stands, from the typical six in three stands.
Stone Harbor took the sound economic approach of increasing lifeguard pay substantially — from $100 a day last year to $155 this year. Beach patrol officers and guards with experience make more, and those who continue working after Aug. 15 (when many college students must return to school) get a $50 a day bonus.
This compares favorably with Philadelphia’s pay for lifeguards last year of $13.65 an hour. The city couldn’t hire all the guards it wanted and reduced swimming pool hours as a result.
Long Beach Township took the bold step of buying a hotel so it could offer guards rooms at $100 a week. Besides raising pay, the township is seeking to supplement its force with guards from Australia and Eastern Europe.
The COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to ruin all of these plans — or possibly even strengthen recruitment.
The summer tourism season already is getting off to an exceedingly slow start, with little of the reopening of summer homes and reservations for the season that are usually common at this time of year.
As with nearly everything else about the future of the coronavirus and the damage to the economy from fighting it, there is little certainty about its impact on summer tourism at the Jersey Shore. The season could be shorter, perhaps by a lot. If the virus diminishes and businesses reopen, shore vacations that are a short drive for many millions might be preferred to getting on airplanes, boats or group tours.
The pandemic already is sure to tip one aspect of lifeguard recruitment in the favor of towns and businesses. Last summer the national economy was very strong and unemployment was at record lows, multiplying the lucrative alternatives to working beaches and pools.
This summer joblessness is sure to be higher, possibly starting out as high as 3 in 10 people in the work force. A few months as a lifeguard might be an appealing bridge for young workers until the worst of the pandemic’s economic damage passes.
