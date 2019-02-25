The 2018 New Jersey bear hunt is history. The lawsuits it spawned are mostly decided. This year, it looks like a reduced version of the bear hunt will continue, fully pleasing neither its ardent supporters nor enemies.
For South Jersey residents who aren’t hunters or animal-rights activists, the annual bear hunt is as much a political spectator sport as an outdoor one.
The nearest bears bagged in the hunt that ended in December were in Hunterdon County. Hunters vainly tried to find one in Mercer County again for the third year, but they may as well have looked in Trenton, the county seat.
Gov. Phil Murphy campaigned on ending this century’s revival of the bear hunt, and when he found he couldn’t do that on his own last year, he banned the hunt from state lands. Since that’s where about 40 percent of bears had been killed in the past, the numbers for the recent hunt fell dramatically. Total bears taken dropped to 225 from 409 in 2017.
Ahead of the hunt, animal-rights groups said killing fewer bears was no consolation — only an end to the hunt would do and they blamed Murphy for failing to deliver on his promise.
Two such groups — the Animal Protection League of New Jersey and the League of Humane Voters of New Jersey — sued to stop 2015 rules that added a second phase of hunting, increased the number of hunting permits and allowed hunting with a bow.
This month, a N.J. appellate court disappointed them as much as Murphy, rejecting their arguments that the state had inflated bear-complaint numbers, hadn’t given enough consideration to nonlethal means of bear control, and didn’t rely on scientific research in designing the hunt.
Last fall ahead of the hunt, pro-hunting groups had their turn in appellate court — which rejected their request for immediate relief from Murphy’s restriction. The three judges said the merits or even probability of success of their arguments weren’t established, casting doubt on the lawsuit’s likelihood of prevailing.
The annual rerun of the jailed protestor melodrama added nothing new in its ninth performance. A psychology professor from the City College of New York once again crossed a state security line at the start of the hunt, got cited and appeared in Andover Joint Municipal Court, where the same judge for the third year running sentenced him to a brief stay in Sussex County Jail — conveniently scheduled for his break between semesters. Cue the protestors outside the jail.
Hunters seem to have the most straightforward argument. They like to hunt, many kinds of hunting are legal and state scientists say the bear population can sustain a hunt.
Many homeowners and businesses in bear country favor a hunt to reduce bear incidents in populated areas. While their perception of the risk of black bears probably exceeds reality, the hunt surely helps. So would securing their garbage and removing outdoor pet food.
Animal rights activists against the hunt have focused on a political victory or finding a weakness in the state’s hunt process. Since their goal of ending the hunt would probably require a broad consideration of all interests involved — either by the Legislature or the public — these advocates should also start making their case that all hunting should stop or that there are reasons to exampt bears as game but not deer, ducks, rabbits and such.
Or all sides could just accept that a reduced bear hunt is a good compromise, giving everyone a partial win and none a complete victory. Given the contentious topic and the public’s appetite for dispute these days, that’s unlikely.
