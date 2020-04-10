Up until four decades ago, many Jersey Shore island towns had traffic lights at almost every intersection with businesses. Local governments provided the lights as a favor to business owners on the theory that making visitors stop increased the chance they’d see places to spend their money.
The result, of course, was a traffic mess that discouraged visitors from coming and returning, and cost the tourism economy more than gained by inconveniencing drivers. In the early 1980s, the state imposed road plans to efficiently move traffic and got rid of the unneeded traffic lights — a majority in some shore cities.
Yet some business interests in Atlantic City are asking the local government to do something similar for them.
They asked City Council representatives to end tram-car service on the Boardwalk so those who use it now would have to use their rolling chairs or taxis instead, and spend more time in front of their stores on the chance they’d find a reason to shop there.
This is an easy question to answer once it is posed to the right people — the visitors to the Atlantic City Boardwalk. They already have made their needs and desires known by flocking to the tram cars and making them a big success. How big? Last year, the tram service made enough to pay the city nearly $500,000.
The financially recovering city needs that revenue, and many visitors need and want the tram cars to carry them along its miles of Boardwalk.
Riders can get off anywhere they wish, so whether stores appeal to them is between them and the stores. That’s how business works.
Taxi operators say getting rid of the trams would force visitors to ride with them. Sure, just as getting rid of taxis would force visitors to use jitneys, buses and ride-hailing services.
People want to ride on trams, so it’s in the interests of everyone in the local economy to allow them to keep using trams.
Rolling chairs were a historic Boardwalk ride popular in another era. Now they struggle to survive. Six years ago we said their deteriorating appearance and lack of appeal to tourists was “doing the city’s image more harm than good.” Instead of protecting them, the city should make them shape up or ship out.
When tram cars were allowed more than five years ago, we urged city officials to let them charge enough to make a first-rate service successful. That has happened, and the trams are an example of how the city can improve its appeal to tourists. More of that is needed, not less.
