Shutting down businesses across America to slow the coronavirus has cost tens of millions their jobs. In just the past three weeks, 17 million have applied for unemployment benefits. Some economists expect 28 million to be put out of work.
The hospitality industry is expected to top all others with 8 million layoffs. Counting reductions in hours as well, 80% of its workers are expected to be affected.
One part of the industry was specifically ordered to close on March 16 by Gov. Phil Murphy — Atlantic City’s casinos. With no customers to serve and no revenue from them, the casino hotels laid off thousands of employees.
Eight of the casinos gave their workers two weeks’ pay to help tide them over until government benefits begin. The ninth gave them four weeks’ pay.
Unite Here, a union representing 10,000 of those workers in Atlantic City and more than 300,000 nationally, said all casinos in the U.S. should pay their nonworking employees as long as the COVID-19 shutdown lasts.
This wouldn’t be good for the companies or the workers.
The casino companies, which make up the dominant industry in Atlantic County’s economy, already are being weakened by their government-ordered closure. Paying people who aren’t working would weaken them much more, since personnel costs are a major share of their budgets.
And it would put most of their workers at a disadvantage by making them ineligible for greatly increased jobless benefits in the coronavirus crisis.
A recent federal law extended unemployment benefits normally reserved for full-time workers to part-timers (as well as independent contractors and other nontraditional employees) who have lost work due to COVID-19.
It also provides an additional $600 a week on top of the state jobless benefits to which workers are normally entitled. With the combination of the two, many casinos workers collecting unemployment might have a higher income than when they were working.
The union did make one helpful suggestion — that casino companies pursue eligibility for government loans that would be turned into grants if used to retain workers. If these can be secured and used for some employees, they could help reduce the burden on New Jersey’s unemployment insurance system.
A member of Unite Here Local 54 said people are desperate for benefits “that they can’t get because they can’t get through to get that benefit.” The Murphy administration needs to address that problem, not the casino companies in Atlantic City.
The United States and New Jersey are spending vast amounts of public money to mitigate the wave of unemployment they’ve created to slow the spread of coronavirus. That is the appropriate and intended place for laid off workers to get relief. It’s unfair for unions to single out certain private employers and try to force them to provide jobless benefits.
