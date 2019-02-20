Countywide emergency dispatch systems have many advantages over each municipality handling its own emergency communication for police, fire and medical responders. Countywide systems are better at keeping up with technology improvements, controlling costs and ensuring dependable and secure operations even during a natural disaster.
That’s why for more than a decade, we’ve urged South Jersey counties to centralize their emergency dispatch, and why Ocean, Burlington, Gloucester and Camden counties already have done so.
Cape May County is the latest to start transitioning to superior central dispatch.
Stone Harbor, Avalon and Lower Township have switched to the new system since the county dispatch center opened last June and now Wildwood Crest is in the process of joining.
That three barrier island towns would be among the first to join makes sense. Their crucial emergency communications could be taken out by a storm or flooding, cutting people off from the help they need to survive.
More secure 911 services are just the start of the advantages of countywide dispatch.
David C. Thompson, Wildwood Crest commissioner of public safety, said the borough will save between $90,000 and $100,000 a year in salaries, benefits and equipment repair and upgrades. In the third year, savings are estimated to increase to $150,000 a year.
Cape May County dispatch will use two-way radios on the preferred 700MHz Public Safety Spectrum, and will also accommodate municipal systems still with VHF radios.
County emergency management coordinator Marty Pagliughi said the center can also allow people on the different spectrums to talk to each other.
The center uses the Next Generation 911 service that allows people to text from their phones in emergencies, and Emergency Callworks, which can pinpoint a mobile phone to within 150 feet.
Crest Fire Chief John Harwood said the department is excited about transitioning to county dispatch. “With the costs in the future, this is how everyone wins,” he said.
Countywide dispatch is safer, more secure, more capable and costs less. Cape May County’s other dozen municipalities should be planning to join the system soon.
The Cape May County system also provides another example for Atlantic County, where municipal and county officials have talked about making the improvement for years but always managed to botch the actual process.
Atlantic County could have been a leader on modernizing its emergency services communications. In 2011, we praised its efforts, which were expected to have a countywide system up and running within a year.
Eight years later, residents are still stuck with less secure, more costly municipal systems, unlike residents in the counties all around them.
