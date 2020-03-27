Sea levels are rising as the world warms and coastal land in New Jersey sinks, increasing flooding and risk in coastal communities. Buildings and roads are being raised, ways to restrain back-bay waters are being studied, and programs are encouraging a very small number of retreats from places most at risk.
That last option provides the best long term solution.
Moving residents and businesses inland and out of harm’s should be good for a century or more and requires no additional expenditure. But the upfront cost is very high and so buyouts of flood-prone properties are few.
Some are done by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which gets payback in the form of avoided flood insurance claims on those repeatedly flooding properties. About 1,000 properties have been purchased by New Jersey’s Blue Acres program, using a mix of state and federal funding.
Scientists studying the effects of rising seas on coastal communities say much more retreating must happen to best adjust to the inevitable increase in flooding and coastal storm damage. Now some in Tuckerton are planning their own retreat — because they need to and it also sets a good example.
Staff of the federally funded, 116,000 acre Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve who work at the Rutgers University Marine Field State outside Tuckerton are preparing to move to town.
The station sits at the eastern edge of the salt marsh, an ideal location to study the changing interface of land and sea. It is only accessible by Great Bay Boulevard, a narrow road maintained by the municipality that frequently floods (and because of the wetlands access it provides, also has long been a favorite place to view shorebirds).
Lisa Auermuller, assistant manager of the reserve, told NJ Spotlight that during the full moon last month, she received flood alerts from the U.S. Geological Survey on three days in one week.
When Hurricane Sandy came ashore nearby, the storm surge swept under the station and washed away its waste-water system, leaving workers without flush toilets for two years.
The reserve workers will relocate to Tuckerton, where there is an existing Cousteau center for research and education.
The Rutgers Department of Marine and Coastal Science, which operates the station, isn’t planning a retreat but expects to modify its technology to allow coastal effects and trends to be monitored remotely.
The Cousteau center has applied for a $650,000 planning grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to begin the moving process. Its relocated staff will likely be joined by those of other conservation and research groups such as the federally funded Barnegat Bay Partnership.
That program’s director, Stanton Hales, said that would strengthen the collaboration between the groups and might help persuade coastal residents to think seriously about whether their dwellings are sustainable.
“I would hope that the public would see that this is coastal scientists walking the walk and not just talking about sea-level rise,” he said.
Their example is welcome, but serious consideration of retreat by coastal residents and businesses surely will require the stronger incentives of either higher payments for properties or more onerous legal restrictions. Either of those will require a degree of public consensus that is still far off.
