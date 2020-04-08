The first year of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall did not end the way that anyone wanted.
The tournament was abruptly halted after an only a couple of games as the concern for the spread of COVID-19 became a reality.
The tournament was canceled, rightly, out of an abundance of caution as COVID-19’s spread quickly became pandemic. A disappointing finish, but no reflection on the quality of the inaugural MAAC tournament. Despite not being able to crown men’s and women’s champions, the tournament’s organizers did everything within their power to ensure a successful event.
The conference invested in its tournament and in the community in ways few teams or sporting events have done.
In many ways it seems the MAAC tournament is made for Atlantic City and the region.
Three of the conference’s schools, Rider, Monmouth and Saint Peter’s, are in New Jersey. Meanwhile the remainder of schools — Siena College, Iona College, Niagara University, Manhattan College, Canisius College and Marist College in New York; Fairfield University and Quinnipiac University in Connecticut — are all within driving distance.
Geography aside, the MAAC also acted like a good neighbor.
In particular one program, the MAAC Give Back, was an exemplary effort to foster community involvement. The Give Back was a multi-faceted educational program in which athletes, coaches and officials from 11 teams in the NCAA Division conference visited the district’s 10 schools throughout the school year. As part of the program, players and coaches from the various schools in the league stopped at public schools in league cities and read books to classes. During these events, the players and coaches discussed their careers and different life lessons.
Plenty of events have come to Atlantic City and not shown the interest that the MAAC has in getting to know the community. It’s encouraging to see the tournament, which is in the first year of a three-year deal with the conference and Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, invest in relationships so quickly.
The tournament is fighing an uphill battle. In the past, college basketball regular season games at Boardwalk Hall barely created a ripple of enthusiasm.
While the evidence remains anecdotal, there were signs the MAAC tournament was doing a bit more than that. Perhaps that was a sign the relationship-building was paying off. We hope so, because we’d like to see the conference’s tournament succeed and, perhaps like the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway Township, become a staple.
And like the golf tournament, which is built upon a loyal base of supporters, sponsors and fans, may the MAAC continue its community investments and enjoy a long successful run in Atlantic City.
