Many representatives new to Congress seem to get lost for a while, safely parroting their party’s talking points until they’re comfortable enough to try their own voice. Not Rep. Jeff Van Drew.
On Day One the 1st District Democrat called for his party leadership to work in a more bipartisan manner and consider new ideas, leaving behind the “same animosities and lack of cooperation on both sides.”
In the past three weeks, the centrist and pragmatic approach Van Drew developed in his years in the N.J. Legislature has offered bracing relief from the stagnant partisan posturing in Washington. Being his own man is clearly not a political gambit for him — it’s who he is.
Van Drew’s fast start began with his first House session and its vote for speaker. Having said he would oppose Nancy Pelosi for the position (which she won), he surprised some of his fellow lawmakers and gallery observers by voting “no” on her nomination instead of the expected “present” or for some other party member. This accomplished two things — it left no doubt that Van Drew’s vote wasn’t an abstention and it gave widespread attention to keeping his word to buck his party if need be to vote against Pelosi.
Soon he had introduced bills to fund during the ongoing partial federal government shutdown the U.S. Coast Guard and the Federal Aviation Administration, which each have major facilities in South Jersey. He joined the Blue Dog Coalition of moderate and conservative Democrats in the House, and the Problem Solver’s Caucus — a leader in the push to negotiate an end to the shutdown.
His first House speech urged support for those bills, expressed impatience with progress on ending the shutdown, and pointed to problems also mounting with airport security, federal prisons and nutrition assistance as a result. “Everyone needs to compromise — the president, the speaker, the Congress,” Van Drew said. “Quite frankly no one wants to, but it’s doable.”
Last week he was one of just six Democrats voting in favor of a bill that would have given federal employees the paycheck that they had missed the prior week. Democrats, who control the House, rejected the Republican proposal in favor of one to fund government through February that they knew the Senate and President Trump would reject.
Then he was interviewed Sunday by longtime Fox business journalist Maria Bartiromo, who seemed to expect Van Drew to be an evasive apologist for his party’s role in the political standoff.
Instead, forcefully and without hesitation he asserted positions that should be sufficient to form the basis of a compromise with benefits far beyond just reopening the closed parts of government. “We are a nation of the rule of law, and we do need some type of barriers” at the Mexican border “to ensure the nation’s security,” he said. Barriers need to be part of the deal and Trump’s request for $5.7 billion is reasonable for border security if spent appropriately.
Van Drew has advocated a compromise that combines security funding with fixing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program that allows people brought to the U.S. as children to stay here.
Back in the district at an anti-shutdown rally on Tuesday, Van Drew said, sure, he’d like to see the government reopen immediately. “But if we are not able to, we need more intense negotiations, and constant negotiations, to work out more of a compromise.”
Meanwhile, fellow Democrat Sen. Robert Menendez held to the party’s latest talking point that it would not negotiate during the shutdown. But it didn’t negotiate the border security and immigration issues before the shutdown, so that’s just more political posturing.
Van Drew suggested that the parties appoint a panel of border security experts to determine how much should be spent on which improvements — and agree to abide by the panel’s recommendations.
This might be the perfect time for a solutions-focused centrist to get to work in Congress. Van Drew’s impressive beginning stands in sharp contrast to the self-serving politics of many of the Republicans and Democrats around him now.
