Well, at least they’re in the game.
Strong bipartisan majorities in the state Legislature passed two bills that would ensure some easy savings on the cost of health benefits for government workers. With New Jersey facing unsustainable health care, pension and debt service obligations, the Democratic bills were a sensible start that would benefit employees as well as cut costs.
Then right before Christmas, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed the bills, saying he preferred his own vaguer, union-friendly approach to finding savings.
Dropping the ball so early in the effort to restore New Jersey’s finances isn’t very reassuring to residents, who are facing big tax hikes or cuts in services if substantial savings aren’t found.
The first bill would have saved $22 million by shifting county college employees from the state’s benefits program for education workers to the program for general employees. The college employees would get the same level of benefits and they would pay $4.5 million less in health insurance premiums.
That sounds like a no-brainer, but Gov. Murphy rejected it because the bill “did not find savings within the contours of collective bargaining.” The New Jersey Education Association, prominent among the public unions in mutually supporting relationships with the governor, said the bill would trample the collective bargaining rights of county college union members.
But as one of the bill’s sponsors pointed out, the matter being addressed wasn’t the product of collective bargaining.
Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, D-Burlington, said “the employee benefits are the result of 2008 legislation, not a collective bargaining process, and they are asking our help to fix this by statute. … The taxpayers and college employees paying higher costs are the victims of the veto pen today.”
The second vetoed bill, which passed the Legislature unanimously, would have quickly addressed deficiencies contract bidding for state pharmacy benefits that is expected to save $1.6 billion over time.
A court found the bid language unfairly favored one pharmacy benefits manager and ordered the process redone.
Murphy said there is plenty of time to address the bidding problem and his administration is already working it, with a new selection of a pharmacy benefits manager expected in the spring. Fortunately, the savings to the state will keep accruing under the tainted contract, which ends in 2020, until it is replaced with the new and improved one.
Just days after the vetoes and hours before starting his vacation over the holidays, the governor presented a report from his task force to find ways to lower the costs of state employee health plans.
But instead of making clear recommendations that would save money, the task force urged general goals like “support innovation to improve health and outcomes costs, improve contractor accountability, prioritize quality, ensure access to care and use data analytics to improve outcomes and reduce costs.”
Murphy put together the group in May, after Senate President Stephen Sweeney organized a larger economic fiscal policy task force on cost-cutting reforms across state government. That working group recommended specific actions with big savings, such as putting state workers in health plans rated “gold” under Obamacare instead of “platinum,” and transitioning state employees to a hybrid retirement benefit with a pension for the first $40,000 of their earnings and a 401(k)-style account with a guaranteed return for income above that.
Sweeney helpfully said the proposals by Murphy’s task force align with several recommendations by his working group, calling them “an important first step as we begin to address the multi-billion-dollar fiscal crisis.” Other legislators said they would work with Murphy’s team toward their mutual goals.
Just as the vetoes add to doubts that Democratic leaders will get state spending under control, the signs of cooperation between them encourage hope. There is still time for them to pick up the ball and get the job done.
