The mock trial world was rocked recently when Egg Harbor Township High School won Atlantic County for the first time by defeating perennial juggernaut Mainland Regional High School.
Perhaps you hardly noticed, since unlike athletic competitions, mock trials aren’t held before crowds of fans. That’s OK. We noticed because we’ve reported a steady stream of victories by Mainland teams over the years, setting up this triumph of the underdog.
High school students have contested these simulated court cases since 1984. They almost immediately went national and spread to the collegiate level as well.
The benefits to participants are many. In their roles as judges, prosecutors, defenders and jurors, they use their best analytical, communication and teamwork skills. Their work under the critical scrutiny of professional lawyers and judges, often in an actual courtroom, is as daunting as it is confidence building.
In such a rewarding experience, winning isn’t nearly everything — just icing on the cake. The past decade has been like a dessert table for Mainland.
Prior to this year’s competition, the team representing Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point high schoolers had won the county competition eight years in a row.
Last year Mainland went on to take second place in the New Jersey State Bar Foundation’s 37th mock trial contest — which it also did in 2018.
In 2015, Mainland won its third statewide mock trial title, and followed that up by finishing ninth out of 46 teams in the national competition that year.
The team competed against U.S. and international schools in 2009, losing in the final round to a team from Ireland.
Egg Harbor Township’s team lost in the Southern Regional Mock Trial last week so it won’t get to the statewide event this year, but its thrilling win over seemingly undefeatable Mainland will long be remembered by participants and the community.
Maybe they can repeat. Just before Mainland started its incredible streak, it was twice defeated by Middle Township students for the South Jersey title.
In mock trials, the benefits are in the trying.
