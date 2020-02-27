Gov. Phil Murphy said in his State of the State address in January that he would soon propose reforms to reduce the influence of money and special interests in Trenton. Last week, he announced five bipartisan bills focused almost exclusively on bettering one part of state government, the Legislature.
Murphy’s proposal would tighten some ethical constraints and impose a level of openness on the legislative branch unmatched by most other states, so they’d be welcome — especially by journalists.
The fact that they target legislators, however, suggests Murphy’s effort may also be part of his ongoing feud with his party’s state Senate and Assembly leadership.
The governor also said that the package of bills would be introduced by two South Jersey Republicans — Sen. Chris Brown, of Atlantic County, and Assemblyman Ryan Peters, of Burlington — as well as Sen. Richard Codey, D-Essex. This bipartisan effort is welcome, yet Murphy might again be snubbing South Jersey Democrats led by Senate President Stephen Sweeney.
“I think we’ve all read stories of late-night legislative sessions, with amendments agreed-to and voted upon before they’ve actually been committed to paper and put forward for the public to see,” Murphy said in his Feb. 19 address at the Rutgers University School of Public Policy and Planning, according to NJ Spotlight. “Chaos, and decisions made behind closed doors, may have always been associated with Trenton, but they are not how our democratically elected institutions should function in the 21st century.”
A bill to address that would prohibit a vote on a bill or resolution unless it had been made available online to the public for 72 hours. It would also require disclosing all who testified for or against the legislation.
Another bill would drop the broad exemption for legislative communications from the state’s Open Public Records Act. Murphy noted the act applies to administration officials (but they can still withhold documents for a couple dozen other reasons). Not many state legislatures, however, don’t have the kind of exemption the governor would take away.
A loophole that allows legislators and their staff to accept some gifts would be closed by a third bill. Gifts such as meals, rooms and event tickets would no longer be allowed even if the recipient believed they weren’t meant to influence legislative actions. Executive branch staffers already are held to this strict prohibition. The bill would also require legislative staff to file the fuller financial disclosure required of many high-level executive and state agency employees.
Companies and individuals hired by lobbyists, but who don’t have direct contact with legislators, would be required to register as lobbyists themselves by a fourth bill. And the threshold for registering as a governmental affairs agent would be cut from the current 20 hours of such work per year to just one hour.
The one bill in Murphy’s package that applies to both executive and legislative officials would double the period they must wait after leaving office to register as lobbyists — from one year to two.
Sen. Brown, in a statement, said, “Gov. Murphy’s new comprehensive ethics reforms will help build confidence in our political process and ensure that state government works for New Jersey families, not powerful special interests.”
Only if passed by the Legislature.
Perhaps the one with the best chance is the broader requirement for lobbying registration. Sweeney sponsored a similar bill last session and plans to reintroduce it. But instead of talking to Sweeney and working together on that bill, Murphy proposed his own and said he looked “forward to working with him to get this reform done.”
Don’t count on any of these governmental improvements, but be grateful for whatever is enacted despite the current political divides.
