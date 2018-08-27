Nothing like taking away the train service needed to get to work to get the attention of South Jersey commuters.
They’re justifiably furious that NJ Transit will shut down its Atlantic City rail line for about four months as of Sept. 5. They’re also angry that theirs is the only line among 11 in the state that is stopping service as part of the agency’s belated performance of federally required safety improvements.
NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said only the Atlantic City line can be adequately replaced with bus service. Senate President Stephen Sweeney said it’s not a case of South Jersey getting less consideration than North Jersey.
That’s sort of true. The whole NJ Transit rail system is a mess of canceled trains and massive delays, so rail lines with low ridership are getting less consideration than those heavily used. South Jersey’s trains and crews are heading north, where they will help the most people in this unnatural disaster.
Local residents and commuters shouldn’t be surprised. On an average weekday, the Atlantic City line has 0.3 percent of NJ Transit’s 928,000 riders. Fares on the line pay just 22 percent of its $23 million annual operating cost. For the whole rail service, fares cover 45 percent. (Note to taxpayers: You’re paying the rest, more than half of operating costs for this public transit service.)
Nor should anyone be surprised that NJ Transit eventually ran off the rails. It has long been an expensive, inefficiently operated service dependent on massive subsidies.
Starting with the administration of Gov. Jon Corzine and continuing through Gov. Chris Christie, the overspending, overtaxing state couldn’t afford to keep pouring money into NJ Transit to paper over its problems. The number of managers and locomotive engineers fell, and things got worse.
An Associated Press analysis of federal data found NJ Transit had the worst safety record by far for a U.S. commuter rail service from 2011 to 2016. Among the 10 biggest commuter railroads, it had the highest rate of accidents attributed to human factors such as drug impairment and speeding, paid more than half a million in federal fines for safety violations (including 33 for drug or alcohol use) and had more derailments (75) than the next four railroads combined.
The National Transit Database also showed New Jersey’s public rail service was the least reliable by far, with breakdowns interrupting trips 540 times in 2015.
This worst-in-the-nation rail service has come at a premium price. The rail line’s union workers got pay increases in 2016 of more than double the rate of inflation through 2019 — and awarded retroactively back to 2011. Train engineers already could make up to $177,788 a year and conductors up to $184,530 a year, according to NJ Transit. This just a year after it raised fares 9 percent.
Gov. Phil Murphy made fixing NJ Transit part of his campaign. “No agency in our government is more in need of a wholesale makeover and re-envisioning than NJ Transit,” he said in December before taking office.
His main solution so far, as he’s done with many other public unions, has been to throw more money at the problem — a $242 million increase in the annual state subsidy. He and Corbett have spent the past month saying the agency is in worse shape than they expected and don’t know when it will be fixed. Not very reassuring for rail users or taxpayers.
Meanwhile, Murphy has stalled a NJ Transit reform bill in the Legislature that passed the state Senate three months ago. He wants to wait until the agency is audited before putting more commuters on its board of directors and providing more oversight and public hearings. Perhaps he’s worried about offending his union supporters.
New Jersey is drowning in deepening debt and can no longer afford to respond to its problems with wasteful spending. The reform bill, which would only begin the full overhaul that Murphy said NJ Transit needs, should be enacted soon so work can start.
