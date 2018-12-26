Atlantic County is once again a trend setter. After decades of ballot fraud and state government giving it a pass, improper voting seems to be part of each county election. Now ballot manipulation is undermining the vote in other parts of the nation.
A year ago we urged the state to investigate the 2017 Atlantic City mayoral election. Current Mayor Frank Gilliam — recently charged in a fight outside a casino nightclub and the subject of an FBI and IRS investigation — defeated incumbent Donald Guardian, who alleged substantial vote fraud.
Guardian provided a lot of evidence to back up his claim that a couple thousand votes were paid for or cast by deceased or nonresident people.
One witness wore a recording device and made a record of getting paid $30 to vote for Gilliam’s Democratic ticket. Another in a deposition described being among 11 passengers in a van driven to the county clerk’s office to submit ballots that only listed Democrats, making it impossible to vote for anyone else.
The state Attorney General’s Office declined Guardian’s request for a probe. The Atlantic County Republican Committee asked the U.S. Attorney General to investigate, also to no avail.
We said at the time that this was a good case to investigate messenger and mail-in ballot fraud, since Gilliam also won at city polling places and any fraud found wouldn’t put the results in question. But to the government agencies responsible for ensuring fair elections, that’s just another reason to ignore vote fraud. That leaves anyone involved in such a crime free to do it again.
For at least two decades in Atlantic City, including in November’s presidential midterm election, large numbers of mail-in and messengers ballots have attempted or succeeded at reversing the choices of voters made at polling places.
The city’s attraction to vote fraud was summed up recently by Bryant Simon, a Temple University history professor and author of a book on the city. Atlantic City is small, with a voter turnout of about 8,000, he said. “For $25,000, you can’t buy any votes in New York City. But you can buy a lot of votes in Atlantic City.”
The practice has turned up elsewhere in New Jersey. In September, a woman was charged with bribing Hudson County voters with $50 each in the Hoboken municipal election. And the past few years, similar charges of vote fraud have been raised in other states, including that votes were secured by providing drugs and alcohol.
Democrats currently are trying to force a new election in a North Carolina congressional district, based on charges of a fraudulent absentee-ballot program they say benefited the Republican candidate. State and federal prosecutors had declined to investigate the same operation two years before.
Vote fraud and election rigging aren’t exclusive to a particular party. Parties in power sometime see them as a way to bolster their dominance. Witness the recent failed effort by state Democrats to change the legislative redistricting process to gain a big advantage. Even their progressive allies said it was undemocratic and would make them less accountable to voters.
In hindsight, it looks like the same is true of a law enacted in 2005 — also when Democrats controlled the Legislature and governorship — that allowed anyone to get a mail-in ballot for any reason. What formerly was an accommodation for those truly unable to vote at a polling place became a method to increasingly flood elections with unsecured ballots — under the rationale of making voting more convenient.
Americans need to take the validity of their elections more seriously. In this age of political animosity, when too many people too often believe getting power by any means is justified, an unfair advantage in the election process will be taken if it’s possible.
Ballots should be secure and the identity of registered voters verified. Exceptions should be rare and justified. Going forward, that is the only way Americans will have confidence that their voices are being heard on Election Day.
For a democracy to deserve the support of its citizens, its elections must be fair and represent the choices of its registered voters — not those rigging the process for power or profit.
