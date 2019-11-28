New Jersey’s Criminal Sentencing and Disposition Commission this month proposed a set of reforms worth considering. Some are already working their way through the Legislature.
The most important change would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenders and for committing nonviolent property crimes. Such harsh sentences have failed to deter crime and swelled prison populations, driving a national trend to repeal or at least reduce them, which New Jersey should join.
The mandatory minimums largely were part of the U.S. war on drugs, an unsuccessful attempt to reduce damage to society from addictive and destructive narcotics. Former Gov. Chris Christie, a career law enforcer, erred in blocking such reforms and sidelining the criminal sentencing panel during his term.
Gov. Phil Murphy revived it, appointing retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Deborah Poritz as commission chairwoman. Other recommendations include: • applying reductions in sentencing minimums retroactively to enable the release of some inmates; • allowing resentencing or even release for some juvenile offenders who were sentenced to long terms as if they were adults; • funding a database to better track inmate trends.
That last recommendation is part of a bill that has cleared the state Senate and an Assembly panel that would also create a worthy inmate re-entry program. Under it, each inmate would get a custom re-entry plan that might include substance-abuse treatment, education and training, and mental health services.
Murphy of course wants to sign sentencing reforms before the Legislature’s current session ends in mid-January. Legislative leaders support the overall effort, but said they couldn’t commit to such a deadline yet. Doing sentencing reform right is more important than doing it in a rush.
Some proposals in the Legislature seem misguided. One would restore voting rights to convicted felons who are on parole or probation. Waiting to vote during those periods of transition back to society should be left as a good reminder of the many advantages of maintaining lawful behavior. Another bill would go further, letting people in prison vote to “help give them dignity,” its sponsor says. Dignity too should be viewed as an incentive for steering one’s life away from committing crimes. A prisoner who accepts responsibility for committing a crime won’t expect to escape the shame of it while still incarcerated.
Murphy said there is bipartisan support for the sentencing reforms. That’s good. He and legislative leaders should remember that and build on it, only enacting sentencing policies with broad bipartisan support.
Politicizing criminal justice isn’t good for society. The major political parties should refrain from the temptation to present themselves as tougher on crime or more caring about people who have committed crimes.
