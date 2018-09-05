South Jersey hospitals did well in the recently released annual Best Hospitals issue of U.S. News & World Report.
Several were recognized for high performance in procedures and care for certain conditions, including hip replacements, heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which has facilities and affiliations in the region, was ranked No. 3 in the nation among children’s hospitals. AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City was ranked fifth among acute care hospitals in New Jersey, while Virtua Voorhees Hospital was sixth.
The magazine compared 4,500 U.S. health centers and found nearly a quarter of them — more than 1,100 — were high-performing in at least one procedure or condition.
The ratings and rankings mostly are based on data regarding treatment outcomes such as mortality, readmissions and length of stay. In a quarter of specialties where such data is not pertinent, such as psychiatry and rehabilitation, the assessments are based on an institution’s reputation among providers.
Give U.S. News & World Report credit for making a serious effort to be comprehensive, fair and transparent. Among risk factors it took into account were patients’ other serious illnesses and the socioeconomic status of a hospital’s service area, two that often work against South Jersey in less rigorous surveys.
The report takes 7,500 words just to answer frequently asked questions about the rankings and ratings, and how they are determined. It’s a useful tool for patients in this region, who are fortunate to have several good choices, to help select where they want to get particular treatments.
It is not the only such tool.
Another good one is the federal government’s Hospital Compare, part of the Medicare.gov website. It starts with star ratings reflecting outcomes for common conditions for those who want the simplest — and least informative — approach. AtlanticCare in the city gets four stars, as do Shore Medical Center and Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Hospital Care’s details about facilities report occasional differences in outcomes such as mortality and adherence to best practices. The vast majority of the time, though, hospitals are reported to have no meaningful difference from the national rate.
That points to perhaps the greatest value of the many systems for reporting hospital quality — the oversight and feedback have helped hospitals in general improve their already high level of performance. The ratings and reports vary in their value, but together they serve the public interest in quality. Hospital systems respond to that, especially where their market is competitive.
For the individual, the best use to make of the better reports is to see if there is a significant difference in outcomes for the particular condition that will be treated.
For patients in general, the best use has already been made — helping all hospitals identify and carry out refinements to many kinds of care, increasing quality overall.
