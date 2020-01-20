When the New Jersey Legislature ended its 2018-19 session last week, members left a lot to be done in the session that started the next day. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, since no action is better than a bad bill.
Some matters were urgent, however, and having to restart their trip through the legislative process can only add to the risks and harms of delay.
No. 1 among these was eliminating non-medical exemptions from the requirement that children be vaccinated before attending public schools. The medical science in favor of this standard — and of the need for immunization to be widespread enough to ensure the protection of the public — is without question.
New Jersey’s medical groups and the nation’s doctors specializing in childhood health strongly urge this narrowing of exemptions, and Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday belatedly said he would sign such a bill. Given that New Jersey was a hot spot in the recent national measles outbreak, public safety requires this to be enacted soon.
Another issue in obvious need of state action — banning single-use plastic bags and food containers — still couldn’t find a solution acceptable to a majority of legislators. Back in 2018 Murphy rejected the Legislature’s prior bill to tax plastic and paper bags instead of banning them, calling that insufficient. Now another year has passed and legislators can’t even build on the work of eight other states and dozens of New Jersey towns (especially at the shore) that have banned plastic bags.
The state Senate on Monday barely approved phasing out plastic and paper bags over two years, but resistance in the Assembly and from Murphy left it to die there.
Municipal bans that differ in their details interfere with consumers and business. And another year of inaction risks New Jersey becoming known as the ocean-littering state.
Efforts by legislative leaders to update job classifications to protect workers fell short, but that’s probably for the better.
The need is obvious — companies such as Uber and Lyft are using technology to turn employees into “independent contractors” under current law, thereby avoiding the need to pay them minimum wage and provide other worker protections. But getting this reform right is tricky, because the employee threshold might depend on how many hours are worked and for how many different companies. Lawmakers nationwide are grappling with this, so taking more time on it in New Jersey looks wise.
Likewise the proposal to identify and replace all lead water pipes in the state within 10 years. That’s easy to say, but hard to imagine the logistics involved, let alone the costs.
The public should get some input on this job, since many already have done it for themselves and might be angered if they have to pay again for someone else who gets the benefit for free.
