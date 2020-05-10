New Jersey residents are heading into their third month of emergency government in response to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s too long to be without the state Legislature’s full contribution to their democracy.
Gov. Phil Murphy rightly sought and exercised emergency powers in early March to act faster than government otherwise could respond. Three months, though, isn’t an emergency — it threatens to become the new normal — and legislators need to accept their responsibility for ensuring government is accountable, transparent and representative of all the state’s residents and businesses.
Give legislators credit for pioneering efforts during the crisis to get essential work done while their usual gatherings in person were ruled out by social distancing.
In mid-March, the Assembly held its first-ever remote voting session, conducted on a conference call also carried live on the internet. Murphy signed the bill making that possible the day before. The session saw widely supported COVID-19-related bills passed, but no action on one about business interruption insurance that required more discussion.
This week, the Assembly Appropriations Committee made history by conducting the first remote committee hearing on May 4, with stakeholders calling in testimony. Committee Chair John Burzichelli, D-Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, said legislators “will continue to adapt as necessary to ensure we can do the important work we were elected to do.”
This is a good start, but the Legislature should soon embrace enough teleconferencing to be able to handle most of its essential responsibilities. Businesses have been remotely meeting this way for many years, so the hardware and software are widely available and inexpensive. And there is little security risk, since legislative deliberations and votes already are done in public. More secure and capable systems can be created later for use in future crises.
The Legislature needs to fully engage again now to restore the balance among New Jersey’s three co-equal branches of government. Authority to invalidate laws and govern by executive order is necessary when action is required immediately, within days, maybe a few weeks. But months of what seems one-man rule produces worse outcomes and erodes public participation and support.
People throughout New Jersey need their local legislators to have input on state government decisions, not just to reflect their interests but also to get better quality from considering multiple points of view.
One key decision urgently needing greater consideration is how long to continue emergency rule. Several other states, including Pennsylvania and Delaware, have introduced bills to give legislators a say in modifying or ending emergency declarations by their governors. The N.J. Legislature should do the same, requiring its authorization to continue emergency law after the first 30 days.
And legislators should insist on restoring transparency to state government. Let the experts advising Murphy explain to the public their arguments for his positions and answer questions.
New Jersey government’s decisions on when and how to allow its economy to function again are too important to make without the broadest participation of the public’s representatives. Next year’s budget soon will raise lots of additional crucial issues for residents and taxpayers.
The Legislature and its leaders must resume their full responsibilities as soon as possible.
