As the public’s attention turned to the coronavirus, the State Commission of Investigation renewed its effort to stop local governments from excessively rewarding their employees at taxpayer expense.
The New Jersey watchdog agency called again for reforms to stop benefit payout practices unheard of in the private sector and sometimes beyond even what’s available to state workers.
Towns, school boards and other local government entities are still finding ways to pay retiring workers big lump sums or ramp up their pension benefits — more than 20 years after the SCI started shedding light on the practices.
Some municipalities tack bonuses for longevity onto salaries before they’re used to determine pensions, adding as much 15% to 18% to that benefit and worsening the $142 billion unfunded liability for state and local pensions. Some offer employees paid time off to attend personal events like weddings and bar mitzvahs, according to NJ Spotlight. And local government employees may get annual payments of as much of $5,000 if they have health coverage elsewhere and don’t join the local health plan — a benefit not available to state employees.
After a 2009 SCI report focused on massive payouts to retiring employees for unused sick and vacation time, the state enacted a law limiting unused sick-time payouts to $15,000 — but only for employees hired after 2010.
That meant many municipalities for years would continue paying what former Gov. Chris Christie called “boat checks.” Atlantic City alone, in 2012, owed its employees nearly $35 million in retiree payouts for unused sick and vacation time — helping push the resort toward its near bankruptcy a few years later.
In 2017, towns, school districts and counties still owed almost $2 billion in payments for unused absences, according to an NJ Spotlight data-analysis project.
Now the SCI has found some municipalities are working around the $15,000 cap on terminal payouts. Each year they purchase unused sick time back from their employees, so that the eventual retirement payout will be below the statewide cap. One North Jersey town doing this gives some employees three weeks of sick time each year, which must leave plenty for them to cash in.
The State Commission of Investigation calls for legislation to establish local government best practices such as calculating pension benefits on base salary only.
“It is simply absurd that, more than 20 years after the commission first sounded the alarm about excessive compensation and questionable perks for public employees, these practices remain the norm in many areas,” the latest report said.
But decade after decade, state officials and legislators listen to public-worker unions that want the lavish benefits to stay the way they are, and not to the taxpayers who wind up paying the highest property taxes in the nation — nearly $30 billion in 2018.
Maybe the SCI needs to look at who is really running the state and for whose benefit.
