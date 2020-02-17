Longport government’s maintenance challenges with its Borough Hall must resonate with every owner of an older house. Problems arise and you deal with them the best you can, knowing that more work will be needed someday.
In October, mold was found in the hall’s commission chambers and Centennial Hall. The failure of some heating and air conditioning equipment in August was one factor.
The borough started a mold remediation project that could cost between $500,000 and $1 million, then discovered that moving the Police Department into trailers ahead of work on that part of the building wasn’t possible.
So now Mayor Nick Russo and the commission have prudently stepped back, forming a citizens committee to consider all of the options, including building a new hall.
Built in 1923, the building was purchased by Longport in 1987. After three years of remodeling, it opened as the main municipal building. The hall now is a multi-purpose center that must meet building codes that have had a century to become stricter.
When Russo took office in 2008, perhaps he felt a little like a husband whose wife insists on a charming historic home that he sees as a maintenance nightmare. He had the borough make about $400,000 in repairs to the building.
Four years later, Hurricane Sandy put water under the building and that also may have contributed to the mold.
In 2016, Borough Hall had a leaky roof and officials struggled to find its cause. Then city administrator Richard Carter, an engineer, said he had traced the leak to problems with the edge of the flat roof’s rubber cover, possibly caused by architectural sheet metal detailing installed in 2000 as part of the refurbishing of the second-floor Centennial room.
The leaking into the building “only happens with the northeast winds,” Carter said. Well, on a barrier island at the South Jersey shore, that’s a common occurrence. Perhaps the leaky roof was also a factor in the mold.
After the mold was found, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health’s Environmental Unit examined the building and suggested repairing water damage, increasing fresh air, considering dehumidifiers, and addressing areas where water leaks into the building.
The borough’s finance office recently said about $67,000 has been spent on mold remediation so far, taking care of the commission chambers and Centennial Hall.
Russo said he still feels that the building is worth salvaging. Building a new one would cost several million dollars at least, and the current one has some historic value.
It opened in 1924 as the Betty Bacharach Home for Afflicted Children, a founding icon of the region’s health care industry, and later was the Winchell Orthopedic School.
Borough solicitor Pat Agnellini suggested that it might be difficult to design a new building now that could optimally serve unknown borough needs in the decades ahead, given the trend toward consolidating municipal services.
Longport opened its own public library in 2017 — also within Borough Hall — with the help of the Margate Public Library through a shared services agreement. Additional shared services could make sense for the tiny borough and call for a much different municipal building.
The 100th anniversary of the historic building is only a few years ahead. That would be another benefit of renovating and keeping it if possible.
