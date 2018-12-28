Earlier this month, a health care provider with offices in Cumberland, Cape May and Gloucester counties got the kind of recognition that will help many people — a big grant from the federal government.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will provide $8 million to the CompleteCare Health Network to continue providing medical, dental and specialty care to residents in those counties and neighboring Salem County.
To put this in perspective, CompleteCare also received one of the highest awards in the state in August, part of $125 million the department provided nationwide to improve quality, efficiency and effectiveness of care. That amounted to $147,666.
$8 million may look like a lot of money for a relatively small provider in one part of New Jersey’s competitive health care landscape. But then, there is a lot to be done in the southernmost counties it serves.
We’ve written plenty of stories and editorials over the years about how the poorest part of the state unsurprisingly also ranks lowest on many measures of health and well-being.
The latest grant, for example, will fund care in four counties that each have rates of diabetes above 11 percent — compared to about 9 percent nationwide. In northern and central New Jersey, the rate is typically below 8 percent.
South Jersey counties lead the state in deaths and hospitalizations from strokes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cumberland in particular is the poster county for socio-economic-related health issues. Besides the highest diabetes rate, it has the state’s highest rates for smoking, obesity, physical inactivity and death from stroke. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation places the county last in the state in overall health.
Cumberland also ranks last or near-last in the Kids Count New Jersey survey in all four areas of child well-being — children living below the poverty level, the most babies born with low birth weight, and highest rates of teens not working or not attending school. It also has the highest rate of teen pregnancy in the state.
These challenges are the result of a web of related factors — more rural, less transportation and resources, more seasonal migrants, language and cultural differences, more poverty.
Such things have to be addressed in multiple ways by many institutions in and outside of government, and they have responded. Advocates created the Cumberland-Salem-Gloucester Health and Wellness Alliance to better coordinate and target efforts to improve health. Inspira Health Network went beyond its medical care to help patients with housing, health insurance and food access.
Last year the state helped by enacting a law requiring Medicaid to cover education about diabetes and pre-diabetic conditions.
Complete Care Health Network in 2016 started a program to increase mammogram screenings, especially among minorities with high rates of breast cancer.
When we see support like the federal $8 million grant to CompleteCare, we’re reassured that the health needs of the lowest-income parts of South Jersey remain a priority. Progress is being made and, with much more to go, the focus on the region is merited.
