An outbreak of measles in Ocean County this fall is contributing to a surge in cases of a disease considered eliminated from the United States in 2000.
The N.J. Department of Health as of last week had confirmed 27 cases of measles, 24 of them among Ocean County residents. The other three are in a Passaic household directly linked to the outbreak community in Ocean County. People with the highly contagious disease range from 6 months to 59 years old. The first case involved a person who had traveled to Israel, the site of a large outbreak.
As of early November, U.S. cases of measles had reached 220, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 120 for all of last year and just 86 in 2016.
More cases are likely. Two weeks ago, 86 Ocean County residents were exposed to measles at a private event in New York State.
Measles symptoms include high fever, cough, watery red eyes and a rash. It can result in pneumonia, swelling of the brain, miscarriage and even death, particularly for children.
The outbreak and the rise in measles cases didn’t have to happen. The disease is highly preventable — the CDC considers those who received the recommended two doses of the measles vaccine as a child protected for life.
If 95 percent or more of people in a community are vaccinated against measles, it is considered to have herd immunity (or community immunity). Few people could contract the disease and so few could spread it that an outbreak won’t happen.
The United States almost reached nationwide immunity in 2000. Even today, 90 percent of American children from 19 to 35 months old have been adequately vaccinated against measles and chickenpox.
The problem is that some people resist vaccination, and when vaccine resisters are clustered in an area, that area’s population loses its herd immunity.
The state health department has arranged for the delivery of more than 12,500 doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine to Ocean County.
The state should do more. For starters, it must ensure all schools are properly implementing immunization requirements.
Exemptions from required immunizations before starting school increased to 10,407 last year — six times the number just a decade before.
Meanwhile, a bill to tighten immunization exemptions languishes in the Legislature. It would require parents or guardians claiming an exemption for religious reasons to explain how the vaccination would violate their religious practices or tenets, and to provide physician confirmation that they understand the benefits and risks to the student and public regarding vaccinations.
The bill is sponsored by Assemblyman Herb Conaway, of Burlington, who is also a practicing physician and chair of the Assembly Health and Senior Services Committee. He said there are “too many people playing politics with the vaccinations, despite vaccinations having long been proven as a safe and effective means of controlling and eliminating deadly illnesses plaguing mankind.”
The tighter exemption standards would still be looser than what is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. It urges eliminating all non-medical vaccination exemptions, which it deems “inappropriate for individual, public health and ethical reasons.”
People needn’t get sick and even die from these formerly common childhood diseases. The way to end them is known already. New Jersey should enact the immunization bill and help make that so.
