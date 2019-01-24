A governor’s annual State of the State address offers a chance to reach most residents with a vision for the future, a case for current plans, even a fix for political squabbles and other errors. It is 90 minutes of guaranteed maximum attention.
Gov. Phil Murphy’s first State of the State last week boldly exhorted citizens and legislators to further adjust New Jersey’s business subsidies. It’s hard to imagine a stronger message that it will be business as usual in Trenton.
We know that the state has overused and poorly administered tax incentives for years. We called for a law requiring New Jersey “to report how much it loses every year on various tax credits, deductions and exemptions,” with “an assessment of how effective these tax breaks have been in meeting their goals.” That is from an editorial we wrote a decade ago.
Murphy tried to sound like he was shocked by an audit of state tax incentive programs reported the previous week. It found insufficient documentation for the creation or retention of 3,000 jobs that businesses had used to justify claims for a credit. He made it sound like much of the $11 billion in tax credits “awarded” by two previous administrations over 11 years had been wasted, intentionally failing to mention that only $700 million of those credits actually had been claimed in the eight years of the Christie administration.
Then Murphy said he wanted to hand out at least several hundred millions’ worth of new and better tax credits, under revisions he wants to make to the programs when they expire this summer. Just like his predecessors.
Murphy does have some new ideas about waiving taxes to try to get businesses to ignore the state’s repulsive tax climate and invest in it anyway. But even these were largely announced back in October, such as a scheme to raise money by auctioning off tax credits and partnering with venture capitalists to invest in startup companies.
Political leaders may behave as if tax incentives will magically cure the economic sickness caused by their excessive spending and regulation. But it’s only the usual sleight of hand — taking future business tax revenue and spending it today, leaving the state, its residents and subsequent leaders ever more indebted.
Meanwhile, any meaningful step in the direction of spending reform and greater government efficiency — such as recommended by Senate President Stephen Sweeney’s economic task force — would yield an increase in business confidence and investment that would dwarf the economic benefits of state business subsidies.
Making tax incentives for business the centerpiece of his State of the State address guaranteed it would be a bit of a yawn.
We can’t help wondering if the decision to key on the previous week’s audit report was a fallback position. Murphy may well have hoped the deal to raise the state minimum wage to $15 an hour would be done in time to be the centerpiece of his address, and when it wasn’t he had to scramble for an alternative.
What would really be exciting is if Murphy and other leaders in both parties started to reduce state government’s burden on the New Jersey economy.
The longer they wait to do so, the more suffering will be needed before its health is restored even to the U.S. average.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.