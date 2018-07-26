There is much to like about the inpatient drug treatment facility planned for Mays Landing by the John Brooks Recovery Center.
It will have 120 beds — most for short- and long-term treatments, and 24 for detoxification. Alan Oberman, CEO of John Brooks, said the need in Atlantic County for short-term beds that accept Medicaid is severe and the center should help meet that need.
The center will replace an existing treatment facility in Atlantic City, contributing to a long-time state goal of reducing the presence of agencies that serve addicts in the city’s Tourism District. The state Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is purchasing that and other John Brooks properties, as well as providing additional funds.
The location of the new center looks just about perfect for an inpatient facility. Part of the intent of it is to expand access to treatment, in light of an opioid crisis with addiction victims spread across South Jersey. Putting it in Mays Landing doubles the area that has an easy drive to the facility.
And building it in the Hamilton Township Business Park, not far from the state’s Mays Landing Vehicle Inspection/ Driver Testing Center, ensures many people will know where it is and few will object.
The previous major Brooks center to move out of Atlantic City’s Tourism District provides outpatient treatment. Clients need to visit the 20,000-square-foot facility on a day-to-day basis, and so it needed a site with lots of local transportation options.
It found that in an empty end of a shopping center in Pleasantville and opened there in 2016. The site is on main roads in the county’s mainland area, with existing NJ Transit bus service, and is adjacent to the paved bike and recreational path running all the way to Somers Point. It’s also within sight of The Press building nearby.
Officials and residents of Pleasantville were understandably concerned about safety and the appearance of the center, but recognized the region’s need for it. They deserve credit for helping make it work. In two years of closely passing the building twice every business day, we haven’t seen any problems.
The 58,000-square-foot Mays Landing center, expected to open by early 2020, is the second major phase of the effort by John Brooks Recovery Center and the CRDA to relocate the drug treatment services.
When the state announced the creation of the Atlantic City Tourism District in 2010, that was a key element in making the city more appealing to tourists. The area’s state representatives famously said at the time the city couldn’t simultaneously be the tourism industry’s economic engine and the premier site for social agencies for the homeless and drug-addicted.
Getting it done and done right is important, so it’s OK that it is taking years. We’re especially glad that addiction treatment services are being expanded and improved in the process, helping the battle against the opioid crisis.
