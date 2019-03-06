Illegal immigration is contentious and divisive. People on all sides of the issue so far seem to lack the understanding and honesty needed to reach a workable consensus. That leaves many elected representatives and their partisan loyalists free to use immigration to pursue political advantage instead of the sensible compromise that would benefit the nation and satisfy the great majority of Americans.
Not every aspect of immigration policy is suited to political misuse, though. Some things make sense regardless of the outcome of the national immigration debate (may it come soon). New Jersey’s provision of college aid to the children of those in the country and state illegally is one of these.
Gov. Phil Murphy’s progressive political agenda includes making New Jersey a sanctuary state for immigrants possibly subject to deportation. The college aid law last May gave him and the Legislature an early piece of that agenda.
That’s an indicator of its general acceptability. Allowing Dreamers — so named for the proposed but never enacted federal Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors Act — to use the ordinary and customary path to college is much more defensible than other immigrant actions by the Murphy administration.
For example, in November Murphy had his attorney general restrict the ability of local police to inquire about someone’s immigration status and to turn undocumented immigrants over to federal immigration officials.
A deputy director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the “directive shields certain criminal aliens, creating a state-sanctioned haven for those seeking to evade federal authorities, all at the expense of the safety and security of the very people the New Jersey attorney general is charged with protecting.”
That same month, the Murphy administration made available $2.1 million to help immigrants here illegally fight deportation procedures.
Reasons to doubt the wisdom of these policies were in the news then. Two months before, a 20-year-old undocumented immigrant from Guatemala was charged in the stabbing death of Madison Wells, 16, of Long Branch. And the same month, a 23-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico, released from a Middlesex County Jail despite domestic violence charges and a federal request to detain him, was charged in a triple murder in Missouri.
By contrast, college aid for Dreamers is not just benign, but actually helpful to New Jersey’s economy and society.
These children born to undocumented immigrants, now college age, are eligible for the same state Tuition Aid Grant as anyone else — one based on financial need and for use at an in-state college. The grants for Dreamers for the fall term averaged $2,891 and totaled $1.6 million, a modest investment in the development of future workers and residents.
The 513 recipients were a tiny fraction of the 70,000 N.J. students qualifying for the grants. David Socolow, executive director of the state’s college aid authority, said aid to Dreamers didn’t reduce the number of other students qualifying, nor did it result in any student getting less aid than they qualified for.
Participating Dreamers must sign an affidavit that they will apply to upgrade their immigration status when able to do so. Males 18 to 25 also must register with the military Selective Service System.
Polls consistently show a large majority of Americans want legal status for Dreamers to be part of comprehensive immigration reform. Despite the failure of politicians to take even the obvious and seemingly easy steps toward such reform, it’s reasonable to assume it will happen some day — apparently when the public and perhaps even many of their representatives tire of partisan gamesmanship on the issue.
Making New Jersey’s Dreamers put their college careers and lives on hold until then wouldn’t just be unfair, it would also be against the widely shared interest in a more productive and civilized state.
