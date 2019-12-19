A bill that has sat in the Legislature for more than a year would require New Jersey to subsidize sales of electric vehicles and mandate statewide infrastructure to charge them. Lobbyists are trying to throw it into the rush of dubious legislation enacted during the lame duck session that ends in January.
Cars, SUVs and pickup trucks account for about a quarter of the greenhouse gas emissions in New Jersey, so compelling their drivers to change to electric vehicles would reduce N.J. emissions by less than a quarter. (For the foreseeable future, there will be some emissions from generating the electricity for EVs.)
Drivers don’t want to change, yet, because electric vehicles cost significantly more and because they can only drive about half as far as a gasoline-powered car before needing to refuel (which takes longer).
The bill tries, as usual, to convince drivers to buy them anyway by handing out rebates for the next decade of up to $5,000 on EV purchases. It also requires New Jersey to create 400 fast-charging EV stations and 1,000 slower charging stations by 2025.
One of the worst things about this scheme is that it would primarily be paid for by ordinary electric customers through the stealthy societal benefit charge on their bills. That already collects more than a billion dollars a year from customers for programs off the state budget, costing the average ratepayer more than $200 a year.
This means that most people will put up the money so that others can buy an electric vehicle more cheaply — just like everyone paid through their utility bills for $2.8 billion in solar industry subsidies even if they couldn’t put solar panels on their roofs.
Legislators should also beware of setting themselves up for buyer’s remorse. That looks like it will hit many EV purchasers.
Americans keep their new vehicles for about six years on average. In perhaps half that time there is likely to be a major breakthrough in battery technology — solid-state batteries, for example — that will double how far vehicles go on a charge.
That will make EVs more than competitive with gas-powered vehicles. Electricity already is cheaper than gas. An electric vehicle is a much simpler design and cheaper to maintain than a combustion engine vehicle. And hybrid electric-gas vehicles already outperform the gas-only version of the same models.
State subsidies could push people to buy EVs that are outdated within a few years. The statewide network of charging stations envisioned by the bill might not be what drivers need or want when their EVs can drive more than 400 miles on a charge.
The private vehicle refueling market doesn’t need state help. It will provide whatever fuel drivers want, and as soon as enough drivers want electricity, they’ll get it conveniently and at competitive prices.
The car and light truck market doesn’t need state help either. Literally all of the major automakers already are developing electric vehicles. They know the battery breakthrough is coming and need to be ready.
Electric vehicles will replace gasoline vehicles because they outperform them (they already accelerate faster) and meet all government emissions standards. The transformation to zero emission vehicles will occur because of advancing technology, not because of New Jersey subsidies and regulation.
State legislators don’t need to do anything, especially not the already outdated subsidy and mandates scheme currently proposed.
