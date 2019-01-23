State leaders have made another fine mess out of standardized testing of high school students, which is required by federal and state law to demonstrate student progress and the effectiveness of schools.
A state appellate court ruled on New Year’s Eve that the current test can’t be used to meet requirements for high school graduation, threatening the advancement of nearly 170,000 juniors and seniors who had already passed it.
The court said the state’s old testing law specified a single test in 11th grade as the main path to graduation, with retesting using the same exam.
State Board of Education reforms in 2016 establishing the current test — the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, or PARCC — require passing two tests, which may be taken prior to 11th grade, and don’t provide for retaking the same test.
Legislators and the Murphy and Christie administrations failed to notice the conflict with state law. They have been consumed by disputes over whether standardized test results are used to evaluate teachers and ensure that students are learning.
Gov. Phil Murphy had promised the teachers union supporting his campaign that he would not only free teachers from having PARCC results count as a small part of their evaluations, but he would eliminate passage as a graduation requirement and scrap the test entirely. Once in office he discovered that the interests of students, parents and schools made that difficult.
“PARCC is like the bear hunt. I have wished we could get rid of it on day one and, believe me, we’re trying to,” Murphy told NJ Advance Media last week. “This is more complicated than we had thought before we got into office.”
Murphy sought to substantially weaken PARCC in September and was met with opposition on the Board of Education and from education leaders in the Legislature. All sides agreed to discuss modifications to the testing system and what would replace it if it is terminated.
PARCC’s greatest value is that at multiple grade levels it details each student’s strengths and weaknesses in math and language arts, enabling parents and teachers to precisely target instruction.
It was also intended to assure the meaningfulness of high school degrees, replacing a test that exaggerated the performance of students. That let school systems graduate some students who needed more help, rather than provide it.
Massachusetts, a national education leader, requires students to pass a demanding test. Yet it has increased its high school graduation rate to 88 percent over the past decade by targeting funding to help students who are struggling.
New Jersey provides alternates to PARCC to qualify for graduation and many have used them. Students may take the SAT or ACT tests for college admission and score high enough, or they may submit a portfolio of transcripts, test scores and graded work for review.
Faced with possible chaos from the court’s invalidation of testing rules, the state Department of Education last week asked the appellate judges to clarify that their decision won’t apply retroactively to students who had qualified to graduate by Dec. 30.
A more certain remedy was introduced Thursday in the Legislature. Sen. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, said she discussed the court ruling with Murphy administration attorneys before submitting a bill that would revise the test law to conform to the 2016 reforms behind PARCC. She called the legislative fix “the easiest way to go about it.”
The bill should be passed and signed by the governor quickly. After they avoid the crisis and allow the graduation system to function normally for students, parents and educators, they can return to their discussions and work on standardized tests and their uses.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.