The benefits of budgeting at any level depend on being realistic. A family or a government that plans to spend more money than it is likely to have just asks for trouble.
The poor fiscal condition of New Jersey state government makes realistic budgeting more critical. Yet state law puts revenue forecasting in the hands of just the governor’s office.
That makes it more subject to partisan influence, with biased forecasts supporting tax increases or tax cuts, and always more spending. Unilateral action also insulates the revenue forecast from the sort of independent, nonpolitical analysis that should be primary on technical matters.
A bill that cleared the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee unanimously last month would fix this. It would establish a three-member N.J. Revenue Advisory Board that would make consensus revenue predictions for the budget process. The board would include the state treasurer, the Legislature’s budget officer, and a public expert on tax policy and revenue analysis chosen by those two.
The N.J. Society of Certified Public Accountants “strongly supports” the bill. It said annual battles over revenue projections show “the process has become politicized and lacks fiscal objectivity.” An NJCPA survey found nearly 80 percent said the state should adopt consensus forecasting.
Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service considers consensus revenue forecasting, already used by 30 other states, a financial best practice. The Volcker Alliance that promotes sustainable budget practices gives New Jersey a “D” in budget forecasting, compared to grades of “A” for New York and “B” for Pennsylvania.
New Jersey should have adopted consensus forecasting years ago. Gov. Chris Christie vetoed a similar bill in early 2016, rejecting it as diminishing executive branch authority.
Last year, Senate President Steve Sweeney, who strongly supports the bill, proposed a constitutional amendment along similar lines after a budget dispute with Gov. Phil Murphy nearly shut down the government. The proposal went nowhere.
Murphy may be tempted to veto the consensus forecasting bill, so the Legislature should be prepared to override. That may not be necessary, however. The crucial member of the Murphy administration on this subject, State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio, sponsored a similar bill several years ago when she was an assemblywoman.
