New Jersey and eight other states recently announced a plan to combat climate change by pushing for zero-emission vehicles, mostly electric and some natural gas.
Currently electric vehicles account for about 1 percent of auto sales, while more than 60 percent are gas-powered pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles.
The plan envisions increasing sales of zero-emission vehicles in the nine states to roughly 12 million a year by 2030. As of December, those states combined had 461,000 such vehicles on their roads.
The plan has about 80 recommendations for the states, automakers, auto dealers, utilities and others.
Some look likely to be cost-effective, such as marketing partnerships with automakers and programs to enable consumers to try a zero-emissions vehicle.
Others would require changes in the law and investments.
The plan, for example, urges states to enact right-to-charge laws giving residents of multi-family dwellings a right to install a home charger for an electric vehicle. It says automakers and dealers, as well as utilities, should offer “turnkey solutions for home charging,” perhaps with incentives.
States also should encourage these private entities to provide fast-charging stations along travel corridors. And if states pay for those themselves, they should target locations unlikely to attract private investment in roadside charging.
The nonbinding plan also urges states to push for continued federal subsidies for makers and buyers of zero-emission vehicles — and to keep offering their own financial incentives and consider new subsidies. In particular, the plan suggests extending incentives to the purchase of used electric vehicles to encourage their purchase by moderate- and low-income consumers.
With the Multi-State ZEV Action Plan, the nine states are targeting a problem as big as the world.
Most climate scientists agree the main cause of global warming is human expansion of the greenhouse effect — certain gases trapping warmth that would otherwise radiate into space.
The U.S. share of these greenhouse gas emissions is about 15 percent. Light-duty vehicles such as cars, pickups and SUVs account for 24 percent of greenhouse gases in the nine states, according to the plan.
So even if the plan hits its 2030 goal, that theoretically would reduce greenhouse gases in the nine states by about 6 percent. And those states are a fraction of the U.S., which is itself a fraction of the world.
The U.S. already is requiring emission reductions enough for vehicles to average more than 50 miles per gallon by 2025.
Before New Jersey takes the actions in the plan and incurs their costs, it should give residents a chance to weigh the obvious good of the resulting small drop in greenhouse gases against what they would have to pay.
That would help keep the program cost effective and make it more likely there would be money and public support for the greater climate-related efforts to come.
