Redevelopment of crucial commercial properties is one of the biggest challenges faced by the small cities of South Jersey.
Ocean City has provided an example of how local government can help with its encouragement of the thoughtful repurposing of the iconic former Stainton’s department store downtown.
In a different retail age not long ago, distinctive department stores were retail powerhouses at the Jersey Shore. Northfield had its House & Garden store, for example, and a large Steinbach store was an anchor at the Shore Mall. The changing retail marketplace put them all out of business, leaving large buildings in important locations empty.
Initial attempts at replacing retail at Stainton’s didn’t get traction. Then the partnership of realty agent and developer Lester Argus and Dr. Brett and Nicole Foxman, all of Margate, bought the property and in 2012 tried something new — converting it to a co-op store.
Stainton’s: A Gallery of Shops quickly drew five dozen vendors to its offer of spaces smaller and less expensive than a rented store, but with plenty of traffic (seasonally anyway) and support. Today there are 72 shops.
The owners built on that first-floor retail success by developing 22 condominium apartments on the third and fourth floors. Ocean City’s Zoning Board made this possible in 2016 by lifting a restriction on the property’s deed.
Then last week the board approved a parking requirement variance that cleared the way for the final piece of the Stainton’s plan — the creation of 12,000 square feet of office space on the second floor, according to an OCNJ Daily report.
Even though the number of spaces involved is only about a dozen, parking is a serious issue in Ocean City because there is never enough in the summer.
We agree with the board that the value of a thriving renewed Stainton’s to the city’s downtown outweighs the small effect on parking.
At some point, the city might consider creating a municipal parking garage in the downtown area. That could serve the retail district and provide a place for residents’ vehicles to escape storm flooding.
The redevelopment of Stainton’s was made possible, in part, by Ocean City’s vigorous tourism economy that draws more than a million visitors — something other small cities lack. But that seasonality also poses a challenge to retail, which was the key component of the project.
This job well done ensures that the largest piece of one of the region’s most charming downtowns contributes to its appeal and economic health again.
