The possibility of oil drilling in the Atlantic off New Jersey keeps simmering on the back burner. Judging by the latest developments, it’s cooling down a bit after barely getting warm.
That’s a good thing, of course. Offshore drilling is strongly opposed by state residents and officials, especially in South Jersey with its crucial tourism industry that depends on the ocean and beaches remaining untainted by oil spills and tar balls.
The push for offshore drilling began last year, as it has multiple times over the past four decades, with the federal government saying it intended to make coastal waters available for energy exploration and extraction. After announcing it would open nearly all offshore waters, the Interior Department said in April it would probably scale that back after consulting with governors.
The oil industry’s desire to drill offshore is weak. It costs more than drilling on land, which is currently so successful that it has cut the price of oil. U.S. oil production is the highest it has ever been. Proven U.S. oil reserves have increased 90 percent the past decade and are the largest since 1972.
The industry would, however, like to expand drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, where it’s shallower, easier and already widely done. Last month, the industry’s American Petroleum Institute started a campaign to convince officials and residents from Florida to Virginia of the benefits of offshore drilling. API told The Hill newspaper it had “made a real priority to expand development in the Eastern Gulf where we already have infrastructure in place.”
The oil industry also wants to pursue seismic testing in the Atlantic off the Southeast states.
Off New Jersey and other Mid-Atlantic states, the prospects are less promising. Of 32 exploratory wells drilled off South Jersey from 1976 and 1983, only five produced hydrocarbons and none in sufficient amounts to make extraction worthwhile.
If drilling occurred off Southeast states, the threat of an oil spill would be greatly reduced but not eliminated for New Jersey’s beaches. Unfortunately, N.J. officials wouldn’t have a direct say in drilling there.
The Southeastern states, where the petroleum industry is touting high-paying jobs and new state revenue, also were probably the main target of a congressional proposal last month to encourage state compliance with federal drilling plans. That would require states to pay a fee of one-tenth of federal offshore drilling revenue if they block the sale of more than half of the leases off their coasts.
Rep. Frank LoBiondo, a longtime foe of offshore drilling and a veteran of many such fights, called the proposal “idiotic” and vowed to vigorously fight it.
Perhaps the more important part of the bill, though, is the carrot and not the stick. It would give states that OK drilling a share of the revenues, which currently only Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas get.
That’s the most likely path to energy drilling in the Atlantic. State officials want more money and are adept at justifying new sources of revenue. New Jersey officials especially should understand that.
