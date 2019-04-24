National private bus company Greyhound made a slight change this month to its service between Atlantic City and New York.
Previously, round-trip passengers could take whatever return bus they could get on. They didn’t have to stick to a specific departure time picked when they bought their tickets.
This appealed to gamblers, who could make their stay in the resort longer if they were winning or having a good time, or cut it short if they tapped out or had enough.
In practice, though, letting a lot of customers jump on any bus between the cities meant no one could be sure they could get transportation at a specific time.
For example, non-gamblers who wanted to return to New York or take the bus there for the day might purchase what they thought was a seat on a bus departing Atlantic City at 9 a.m. — but when they arrived at Atlantic City Bus Terminal, they might find that bus already full with many people holding tickets for other departure times and days. They’d have to wait an hour or even two and hope a subsequent bus had room for them.
Worse, they couldn’t even arrive early at Atlantic City Bus Terminal to ensure they’d get a seat, since the bus also stops at four of the city’s casinos and picks up people from them. “Their” bus could fill up anywhere.
Now Greyhound has made the Atlantic City-New York service like all the others it operates. Buy a ticket and, presumably, you can rely on departing at the time you have reserved and paid for. “Greyhound currently offers reserved seating for all other travel destinations,” the company said, adding the change “brings consistency to the booking process and ensures a confident travel experience.”
The company said it made the change in response to feedback from customers, perhaps some baffled and outraged that buying a ticket in advance did nothing to increase their chance of traveling at a given time.
Now it’s the gamblers who are grousing. They liked the “carefree and spontaneous” ability to get on whatever return bus they wanted.
Well, there’s sort of good news for them.
For round trips purchased until June 3, they can alter their return trip without charge. After that they’ll have to pay a little more for an upgraded ticket that includes the ability to change the return trip time or day at no extra charge.
Businesses, of course, must be free to decide what they think works best for them and their customers. The policy, though, also seems to be the fairest for the situation.
Being able to depart at a reserved and paid-for time is the standard for the entire travel industry. Being able to change that time would be a convenience, and all markets charge more for convenience.
It may well cost Greyhound more — for adding another bus for example — when riders change the time of their return trip, so it’s fair that the company charges more for the convenience.
Reserved seating also suits the character of a reviving Atlantic City, which aims to be a resort with gambling rather than a gambling resort.
