Congress and multiple administrations should have achieved sensible immigration reform long ago. There is broad popular support for allowing different paths to temporary and permanent legal immigrant status sufficient to help legitimate asylum seekers and strengthen U.S. society while maintaining the integrity and character of America.
But the major political parties each have sought and apparently found too much partisan gain in gaming the existing inadequate immigration laws and practices. Their worsening divide increasingly is expressed as conflict between the federal government and some states and cities over immigration enforcement. That must stop because it is eroding confidence in the rule of law, which is the foundation of social order.
Gov. Phil Murphy made resisting U.S. immigration policy part of his progressive agenda. Last fall, he intensified New Jersey’s dispute with the federal government by ordering Cape May and Monmouth counties to quit their 287(g) programs in which county jails provide information to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on unlawful immigrants held on criminal charges.
State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said such cooperation isn’t necessary and undermines trust between police and immigrants. He ended it as part of his Immigrant Trust Directive.
County officials strongly defended the program for protecting the public, but suspended it and filed suit against the directive, represented by the county counsel and subsequently elected state Sen. Michael Testa.
Last month, the U.S. Justice Department also sued New Jersey, targeting the Immigrant Trust Directive and its restriction on law enforcers from sharing information with ICE on unauthorized immigrants. “So-called progressive politicians are jeopardizing the public’s safety by putting the interests of criminal aliens before those of law-abiding citizens,” said U.S. Attorney General William Barr. “Their express purpose is to shelter aliens whom local law enforcement has already arrested for other crimes. This is neither lawful nor sensible.” Grewal suggested that President Trump is challenging the directive because he’s facing reelection.
Soon after the U.S. sued N.J., the Trump administration deployed Border Protection officers to Newark and nine other cities nationwide that it said refused to cooperate with deportation officers. The added officers will assist in operations seeking to arrest immigrants in the U.S. illegally.
Then last week, the Second U.S. Court of Appeals in New York ruled that the administration can withhold funds from New Jersey and six other states, as well as New York City, for resisting federal efforts to enforce immigration law. Since the ruling conflicts with those of three other federal appeals courts on the same issue, the matter may be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.
It’s a good thing that this years-long battle between the Trump administration and states and other jurisdictions providing sanctuary to unauthorized immigrants is working its way through the courts. The courts have the authority and responsibility to settle this dispute.
All partisans, regardless of their views on immigration, should prepare now to accept the determination of the courts on this matter. The dispute can and should continue, just not in defiance of the judiciary and the rule of law. Let it be toward reaching a lasting agreement on immigration reforms that serve Americans and would-be Americans, rather than the American political parties.
