The Pascale Sykes Foundation over the last 28 years has developed a more effective way to help low-income families, mainly in South Jersey. It has dedicated more than $50 million to refining and applying its Whole Family Approach — helping parents and children by determining the combination of assistance that’s best for them and coordinating the providers to deliver it.
Many agencies, educators, nonprofits and service providers have seen the value of this collaborative approach. Now the foundation is aiming high, encouraging a national movement to make the Whole Family Approach a standard part of the provision of social services.
This month as part of the effort, Pascale Sykes held a national conference, “Working Together for Working Families.” It brought together about 250 community, nonprofit, foundation and business leaders at Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland to discuss their experiences, plans and ideas for this approach to family support.
Among them were three friends who, growing up in inner-city Newark, made a pact to graduate college and become doctors. Their stories of help from mentors and relatives have inspired others, and they said they’ve gotten hope from how Pascale Sykes has used data to find socioeconomic and health solutions for families.
Marjorie Sims, managing director of Ascend at the Aspen Institute, said, “We know through research and data that supporting families holistically is better for the family.”
Elaine Zimmerman, regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, told how solutions to reach both children and adults have worked.
HHS has worked successfully with six New England states the past three years, she said, to bring families together with the full spectrum of public and private help.
“Having parents in the conversation changes everything,” Zimmerman said. “It probably saved five years of work and moved everything.”
Social service systems tend to work within silos and focus on responding to crises. The Whole Family Approach enlists multiple organizations to collaborate on stabilizing families economically, improving family relationships and ensuring the well-being of children before there is a crisis. Preventing crises and the poverty that often results from them helps families reach their goals and yields better long-term results.
To build awareness and use of this approach nationwide, the Pascale Sykes Foundation is seeking champions among service providers, government agencies and services funders. The conference in Vineland called for encouraging foundations and philanthropists to insist on collaboration on services through their funding models and support strategies.
If successful, this shift in the social services culture should benefit America’s beleaguered families and make helping those who need it more effective and efficient.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.