A simple photo in the newspaper of a man exercising in a gym has never been so arresting.
You’d never guess his age by looking at him, and even seeing it in the headline took time to sink in.
100?! How can this be???!!!
Don DeGrazia, of Northfield, not only looks much younger than his century of living, but maintains a level of activity and exercise that frankly we didn’t realize was possible for someone that age.
Three times a week he does 13 sets of exercises at a Linwood gym — lifting weights up to 110 pounds, pulling and pushing machines. He also plays golf in Florida and travels abroad.
DeGrazia also credits his healthy diet, but admits he doesn’t like to limit what he eats much. His son said his father is good at avoiding needless worry and stress. His mental engagement — he worked as a systems analyst for the Federal Aviation Administration until he was 75 — also probably contributes.
To the legions of people who know they should exercise more, DeGrazia and his gym regimen are as inspirational as it gets.
The good news for them is that while a full DeGrazia emulation would be marvelous, the latest and most authoritative research says even the smallest increase in activity at any age offers significant improvements immediately and in years ahead.
The new 2nd edition of Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, released in November by the federal Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, added to evidence that physical activity reduces the risk of various chronic diseases, and can make people feel better, function better and sleep better.
The experts previously said only bouts of exercise of 10 minutes or more counted toward meeting the guidelines. “We now know that any amount of physical activity has some health benefits. Americans can benefit from small amounts of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity throughout the day,” the new edition states.
The first key guideline is simple: Adults should move more and sit less. New research shows a strong relationship between sedentary behavior and risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and many other causes of mortality. All physical activity, especially moderate-to-vigorous activity, can help offset these risks.
This edition, available free online, has new guidelines for children 3 through 5 and updated physical activity recommendations for youths 6 through 17. Take note, parents with children spending a lot of time looking at screens.
The most health benefits from physical activity remain for those adults who get at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, like brisk walking or fast dancing, each week. They also need muscle-strengthening activity, like lifting weights or doing push-ups, at least two days a week.
There’s not much we would add to this most credible information on exercise and health — except this: Try starting with a modest increase in activity of a kind you find comfortable and are mostly likely to enjoy. Then build it into your schedule. As you get the benefits of it, you may well crave more. Add what works for your schedule, your body, your life.
And remember the outstanding example of Don DeGrazia. If a 100-year-old guy can do that, well, almost everyone should be able to get more active and healthier.
