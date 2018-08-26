Prisons are an important front line in the war on the opioid crisis. Nationwide, half of state prisoners and two-thirds of jail inmates meet the clinical criteria for drug dependence or abuse. In New Jersey, 80 percent of inmates with a substance use disorder were under the influence when they committed their crime.
Recently released inmates are about a hundred times more likely to die from an opioid overdose than the general public. The administration of Gov. Phil Murphy sees preventing those deaths as a key to reversing the state’s increasing overdose fatalities.
This month, Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal visited the John Brooks Recovery Center in Pleasantville to draw attention to a program with the Atlantic County jail that is making a difference.
It is the first in the state to bring medication-assisted treatment such as methadone to addicted county inmates, and officials hope to expand the program to other counties. In it, a converted bus with exam and intake rooms provides inmates with daily doses of methadone — which reduces the symptoms of drug withdrawal and blocks the euphoria of opioids. Eligible patients include those already on methadone, addicts at high risk of returning to crime and pregnant women who are addicted.
The program currently is treating 36 inmates. Since it began a year ago it has served 345 with opioid addictions.
Elnahal said medication-assisted therapy has a higher success rate than other forms of treatment, with “a striking 91 percent” completing it compared to about half for other methods. He said inmates who re-enter society after treatment are less likely to commit crimes, return to drug use or fatally overdose.
Michael Santillo, executive director of operations at the Brooks Center, said from 78 to 90 percent of the program’s inmates are linked to outpatient treatment and support services upon release. And while nationwide up to 80 percent of those released are subsequently arrested again, just 45 percent of those getting medication-assisted treatment return to crime.
About a quarter of inmates in the program were sent there by the Atlantic County Recovery Court, the local version of the state’s drug courts that can focus on treatment rather than incarceration.
The partnership between Brooks and the county joins many other New Jersey anti-drug innovations. This was the first state to require drug court for first-time, nonviolent narcotics offenders. It also transformed a state prison into the nation’s first licensed drug treatment center for inmates.
The Brooks Recovery Center next is planning to create a treatment dispensary inside the Atlantic County jail to take the place of the bus. CEO Alan Oberman said it also wants to educate the public about the benefits of medication-assisted therapy.
As with all of the tools to battle opioid addiction, it’s only a partial answer. In a war where there may never be an ultimate victory, saving some lives and helping some break free from drugs and crime is important progress toward stabilizing the crisis and minimizing the damage to individuals and society.
