Breaking the cycle of poverty is difficult, even using the proven path of education. The school systems in Atlantic City and Pleasantville try to prepare their students to graduate and go on to additional learning that increases lifetime income, but it’s difficult. Academics alone can’t cover everything needed.
The need is great. In Atlantic City, where the poverty rate is about 40%, nearly a fifth of students don’t graduate from high school — double the statewide average. And among those who graduate, a little more than half enroll in a college, compared to almost three-quarters in the rest of the state.
Stockton University has opened a promising new front in addressing these needs by providing practical guidance on the numerous incidental challenges to attending college.
Last year it started the College Bound Program to help students in districts such as Atlantic City and Pleasantville where a majority of students are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch. A grant from New Jersey a year ago and a seven-year federal grant fund the program.
College Bound offers middle school and high school students supplementary courses on weekends in areas such as public speaking and using technology.
It also provides career-oriented workshops and field trips. And when it’s time to make applications to colleges and for financial aid, students get help navigating those complicated processes from experienced and knowledgeable Stockton personnel. This is especially needed by students whose parents didn’t attend college and struggle to help them with the paperwork.
The College Bound Program works well with the university’s expanded dual enrollment program, which offers high school students five classes that also get them college credits. Of the 33 high schools offering Stockton courses, Atlantic City High School saw the largest growth in participation this year — a tenfold increase from the year before.
Students eligible for free or reduced-cost lunch can get a tuition waiver for dual enrollment courses. That makes taking them a way to better prepare for work at the college level, and also to ease the college workload and its costs a bit.
Stockton’s efforts to help kids in more challenged communities get to college and succeed there create opportunities. But it is still up to the students, hopefully with encouragement and help from family and friends, to help themselves by doing what it takes to stay in college and graduate.
That’s the most popular path out of poverty and, as College Bound staffers show, to helping others do the same.
