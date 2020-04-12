Some people and businesses in an emergency are tempted to use the desperate needs of consumers to charge prices that yield a windfall profit. After Hurricane Sandy and the winter ice storm a few years ago, some tried to sell scarce electrical generators for hundreds of dollars more than before the natural disaster.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a premium on many products and as a result there have been widespread reports of hand sanitizer for $20, N-95 face masks for $50 and toilet paper for many times its regular price.
People are rightly outraged that in an emergency when everyone should pull together to overcome shared adversity, some seek to prey on the weakness and needs of victims. Late last month, Gov. Phil Murphy said “there is a special place in hell” for such people during the coronavirus state emergency.
Sometimes, however, price increases happen for legitimate reasons such as increases in the cost of raw materials or having to buy factory equipment to supply more medical product.
New Jersey has an emergency pricing law that provides some specific rules, but the comprehensive and lengthy COVID-19 emergency raises questions about how they should be applied.
Most importantly, the law precludes the sale of a good or service at a price more than 10% higher than the usual prior to the emergency — unless the seller must pay more for supplies or other costs. Crucial terms in the law such as “usual course of business” and “additional costs” are fuzzy and open to a wide range of interpretations.
The state Attorney General’s Office has received thousands of complaints about price gouging. Given the demands on state government during this crisis, investigations into all these cases to determine whether the emergency pricing law has been violated seem unlikely.
There is always “the special place in hell” to punish unmerciful profiteers, and in this digital age their judgment day might come much sooner than they expect in the form of online naming and shaming. The problem with that is, like many things online, it is very susceptible to misuse, error and harming of innocent people and businesses.
The fear of price-gouge shaming might also be costing Americans more of the supplies and products they desperately need.
N95 mask maker 3M Co. got pilloried because independent distributors out of its control got hold of some of its masks and multiplied the price on them.
A company that started making masks or greatly increased production to help relieve the shortage would have to buy machinery and get a factory up and running — to meet demand that probably will disappear after the pandemic. If it priced the masks to cover those costs and make a profit, the company might be accused of price gouging and suffer lasting damage to its reputation. Nobel winning economist Paul Romer suggested recently that governments consider a new form of aid to get more products like masks and ventilators — buying factory equipment and leasing it to companies during the emergency.
Add that to the things to be considered once the pandemic is past or at least under control. Meanwhile, given New Jersey’s imprecise and difficult to enforce emergency pricing law, society will need to rely on its sense of what’s fair and right — tempered by the patience and compassion called for in all things during the crisis.
