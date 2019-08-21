For millions of years, gulls have been feeding in the wave wash on barrier islands. When people arrived, bringing and eating food, the gulls found it easy to add pizza, fries and sandwiches to their scavenged diet.
Even diligently guarding one’s food may not be enough to prevent a clever gull — typically a laughing gull at that — from swiping it. Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian has said people can’t eat on the boardwalk or beach without birds flying at their hands and face. He considers it a safety hazard.
The city previously has considered ways to reduce gull food grabs, including fines for those who intentionally feed them and even the designation of a legal feeding spot away from the populated beaches and boardwalk. None of them worked, he said at a recent public meeting.This month it implemented a gull deterrence plan that is proven effective and entertaining — hiring a magnificent seven birds of prey to scare off the ill-behaved gulls.
Four hawks, two falcons and an owl have been brought to town by East Coast Falcons. Just the sight of them patrolling high overhead or being fed down on the boardwalk worries most gulls enough to distract them from feeding.
The raptors would be capable of going after the gulls but are fed enough before flight so they will not attack them. That would be illegal since the gulls are nongame species — the Ocean City Humane Society approved of the deterrence plan — and is also unnecessary. These birds of prey and many others use similar show-of-force tactics to reduce birds around airports and landfills.
The program also has provided boardwalk visitors with close-up looks at beautiful, fierce predators that even birdwatchers only see at a distance. NJ Audubon suggested people bring binoculars to enjoy their antics overhead.
This all comes at a cost. Ocean City is paying $2,100 a day through Labor Day for the protective raptors and the entertainment they provide. Whether the benefit to the city’s lucrative summer tourism is sufficient to justify the cost is up to city officials. This year, anyway, the positive publicity alone has been worth it.
A British study this month suggests there may be another less expensive, group-participation way to get the gulls to back off. The Royal Society study found that gulls are reluctant to approach a person and grab a bite to eat — potato chips in this case — if the person is looking at them.
Perhaps boardwalk shops could sell caps with large pairs of eyes on the front and back looking a bit upward. That might be enough to make gulls think the wearer sees them coming and could grab or hit them if they try to steal their food. This is like the forest dwellers where there are tigers, who wear masks on the backs of their heads because the cats also prefer to strike from behind, unanticipated. Unlike stationary decoys that soon quit fooling birds, the hats and faux eyes would move constantly and might remain effective.
And maybe if enough people on the boardwalk and beach sported such bird-guard hats, the areas would cease to seem like easy pickings to the gulls.
Don’t worry about the gulls. If hawks, falcons, owls or hats get them to return to their natural diet of mostly seafood, they’ll be healthier for it.
