The nationwide opioid crisis demanded an urgent response to widespread addiction and overdoses. That included a great increase in recovery houses, where addicts can go after treatment to continue their return to sober living with varying levels of support.
As recovery houses sprang up in New Jersey, they didn’t fit into the existing regulatory system. They didn’t provide treatment, but they were more than boarding houses. Some fit the Oxford House model from the 1970s, with residents making rules and decisions cooperatively. But many aided recovery by providing life-stabilizing services.
The state in 2018 developed a license for Cooperative Sober Living Residences within its boarding house law. But that limited the number of residents to 10 and didn’t allow for the range of support and services recovery houses were providing.
The Hansen Foundation, an operator of several recovery houses in Atlantic County, worked with local state legislators on a new bipartisan approach — having the Department of Community Affairs (or DCA) create a certification program based on standards from the National Alliance for Recovery Residences. Once the program is established and a list of certified recovery homes is available, addiction treatment providers would be prohibited from referring patients to a recovery home unless it is certified or operated by a licensed treatment provider.
We supported a bill to do that by Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato (with a Senate version backed by Sen. Chris Brown) and at the end of 2018 it unanimously passed the Assembly. Then it stalled while work continued on its details.
The bill returned to action this legislative session, as of last week clearing its second Senate committee and an Assembly committee — all unanimously.
Certification would also protect clients and the public from unscrupulous operators who focus on making money off the opioid crisis instead of helping.
In the absence of regulation, some operators “focus on billing insurance programs excessively and unethically,” according to an article last year in the Regulatory Review of the Penn Program on Regulation at the University of Pennsylvania. As an example it cited Delray Beach, Florida, where 70% of overdoses occurred within a quarter mile of a sober home — showing they can fail neighborhoods and addicts if poorly run.
A Ventnor official recently suggested the bill should explicitly authorize municipalities to enact reasonable limits on recovery residences. Perhaps so.
But Atlantic City, while under the oversight of the state DCA, limited the density of such residences (requiring a minimum of 600 feet between them). And a similar ordinance has been upheld in federal court, so existing law may be sufficient to prevent an undue burden from multiple recovery residences.
Recovery residence certification already is overdue. The state should get it passed, signed into law and working as soon as possible.
