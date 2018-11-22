Surely five years would have been a reasonable window for the state and federal governments to finish helping New Jersey residents recover from Hurricane Sandy.
But at the storm’s sixth anniversary at the end of last month, 1,200 homeowners still hadn’t completed reconstruction — about 16 percent of those receiving federal aid administered by the state.
Although this and other problems have made it clear storm relief programs need major reforms, federal and state officials have barely taken the first tentative steps toward avoiding a Sandy-style debacle in the future.
At least they haven’t given up on the families living the endless recovery nightmare.
In early October, two federal provisions championed by Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-2nd, were signed into law. One prohibits the Federal Emergency Management Agency from clawing back overpayments to victims from more than three years ago. The other allows storm victims to receive both Small Business Administration disaster loans and FEMA disaster grants.
Then on the storm’s anniversary, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that New Jersey will make available $50 million for no-interest, possibly forgivable loans to finish home reconstructions. For many of the 1,200 still displaced, relief grants haven’t been enough to finish the work. If they accept the loans, they must live in the house for 15 years (or repay some of the loan).
New Jersey is also proposing to allow a financial hardship exemption for those asked to repay grants that were later considered excessive, for example if they lost their homes to foreclosure, they inherited a house in the program or they have declared bankruptcy.
The $50 million will come from the state’s $1.2 billion remaining from $4.2 billion in federal disaster-recovery funds. Murphy said most of that money already is earmarked for flood-control and other projects, including those by the Army Corps of Engineers along the Jersey Shore.
Additional relief has been proposed by Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic. One bill would allow reconstructing homeowners victimized by fraud — too common in the case of Sandy — to get fraud-response funding with documentation of the fraud and not only through criminal charges against a contractor. Another would require real-estate agents to give prospective buyers state guidance on mold remediation if the house has suffered water damage, a dampness issue or mold.
A third bill would begin what should have started five years ago. It would require the state Department of Environmental Protection to be the lead agency in a state review of its response to Sandy.
That’s needed at the state and federal levels. The $60 billion in Sandy federal disaster relief wasn’t spent efficiently or effectively. Aid efforts forced people to stay in flood-prone areas, and to pour money into buildings that should have been demolished. Too much of the aid was consumed by a large and persistent bureaucracy.
Mazzeo said he wants to develop a better aid blueprint now “so if something happens again we will know how to handle it.”
The only thing wrong with that statement is the word “if.” A future storm-related flood disaster is a sure thing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.