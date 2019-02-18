South Jersey has more than its share of addiction and related problems in the opioid crisis, so the opening next week of its first recovery high school is good news indeed.
Coastal Prep High School will serve a small number of students from the eight counties in the southern half of the state with substance abuse or mental health disorders. It will provide treatment and support at Cape Assist facilities in Wildwood and education through state e-learning classes within the Middle Township School District.
The recovery high school approach dates to the late 1970s and since the opioid crisis has grown rapidly, more than doubling to more than 40 schools nationwide in less than a decade.
Coastal Prep will be New Jersey’s third, with others in Monmouth and Union counties.
An early study in 2008 suggested that such schools significantly reduce substance use and mental health symptoms among students.
A 2017 study by a Vanderbilt University professor (and co-founder of the Association of Recovery Schools) found students were significantly more likely than those in regular schools to report being off drugs and alcohol after six months. They also missed school less.
Recovery high schools tend to be small, with an average enrollment of 32. Typically students have two treatment episodes prior to admittance. And grade point averages are a bit lower, 2.75 compared to a national average 3.0 for regular public high schools.
Course selections at Coastal Prep will be tailored to individual students and will typically include English, math, history, sciences and foreign languages. Students will use New Jersey Virtual School, an e-learning resource that also serves home schoolers and those making up academic credits.
New Jersey Virtual School is a division of the Monmouth Ocean Educational Services Commission, a public, nonprofit agency. Its core high school courses are accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies and its advanced placement classes approved by the College Board.
Even though recovery from drug, alcohol and mental health disorders is a top priority for these specialized schools, students have been more critical of the academics. In the early study, students were very positive in their assessment of the therapeutic value of recovery schools but less enthusiastic regarding the educational programs. Educators associated with Coastal Prep will need to help ensure the virtual classroom doesn’t detract from students’ education experience.
The opioid crisis increases the need for recovery high schools even as illegal drug use by middle and high school students is at record lows. When powerfully addictive substances are involved, problems start quickly — and surveys are still finding nearly a fifth of 10th graders report using an illegal drug in the prior 30 days.
Adolescent treatment has been under-served for years. Coastal Prep is helping to fill that treatment gap and the state deserves credit for funding it — with $100,000 for planning from the Christie administration and $500,000 for startup from the Murphy administration.
