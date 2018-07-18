Several American states and cities are working toward opening sites where drug addicts can inject heroin or other narcotics under medical supervision.
That would allow overdoses to be quickly countered with naloxone, clean syringes to be used to reduce the spread of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis, and addicts to be put in touch with treatment programs.
Studies have shown that supervised injection sites are effective at these goals. The 100 or so such sites globally, for example, have reversed numerous overdoses with no reported loss of an addict’s life yet.
With injection sites being pursued by officials in Philadelphia and New York, advocates for drug addicts say it is time for New Jersey to join them. The founder of Help Not Handcuffs in Asbury Park said letting addicts shoot up where they can get help beats having them do it alone in bathrooms, bus stops and other quasi-public places.
The fact that no legal supervised injection site has opened so far in the United States is a sign there are also unknowns and possible disadvantages to the practice.
For starters, it is probably against federal law, which forbids the operation of a facility specifically intended for drug use. States authorizing injection sites would depend on a lack of federal enforcement.
Some of the main benefits of injection sites already exist by other means. Syringe exchange programs such as the one in Atlantic City let addicts avoid the disease risks of sharing a needle. Naloxone is readily available and often administered by first responders and others to reverse overdoses. Indeed, family and friends of some addicts could learn to administer naloxone and provide supervised injection sites themselves — and encourage addicts to enter treatment programs.
A systematic review of public health outcomes associated with supervised drug consumption facilities, published in October by the National Library of Medicine, concluded that “additional studies are needed to better understand the potential long-term health impacts of SCFs.”
Helping drug addicts consume illegal drugs safely raises an inevitable question: Does eliminating some of the risks associated with drug use reduce one of the motivations to seek treatment to overcome addiction?
One piece of research needed is the percentage of safe injection site users who quit using drugs, compared to those who come into contact with drug treatment possibilities in other ways.
Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, who has worked on addiction prevention and treatment initiatives, acknowledged the lower risks of supervised injection sites but said, “The real question should be, how do we help the addicted get the help they need?” The answer is more affordable detox and rehab centers.
New Jersey doesn’t have to be among the first to provide drug use facilities. It should wait for additional research to see the effect it would have on addiction and successful treatment rates, and on the health of drug users and the public. Meanwhile, get more addicts into treatment and use existing syringe and naloxone programs to reduce opioid-crisis harms.
