About a decade ago New Jersey started subsidizing the installation of solar panels on houses and businesses. Turning sunlight into electricity was relatively new then and the rationale was that government funding of private businesses was needed to help them get started.
Solar companies are well-established now. With the help of $2.8 billion they’ve gotten from charges on the electric and gas utility bills of all residents and businesses in the state, the companies have installed more than 100,000 solar arrays in New Jersey — making the tiny and not especially sunny state fifth in the nation for solar capacity.
The subsidies were supposed to end, but they continued. Finally, last spring the state enacted a law to end them and cap the future costs to ratepayers of government help for solar companies. That left an opening for new subsidies that, combined with the Murphy administration’s ambitious plan to switch the state to clean energy sources, could cost dearly not just residents and businesses but also emerging clean-energy competitors.
Last month the state Board of Public Utilities issued general proposals for ending the current subsidies — perhaps not until mid-2020 — and for creating a new system of public support for the thriving solar sector. It will work out the details in the coming months with industry stakeholders.
Solar industry officials were delighted and called it a “terrific” start. A senior director at the Solar Energy Industries Association, a national trade group representing solar companies, said the next state subsidies have to be worth about the same as they are now.
That would make the state’s whole transition away from solar subsidies a sham — just a distraction to ratepayers while the state lets private corporations keep picking their pockets.
If this were the only state-created energy burden ahead for homeowners, renters and businesses it would be daunting enough. But billions more for the solar industry is just part of the utility bill shocks ahead.
Last year’s law theoretically capped at 7 percent to 9 percent how much the state will increase consumer energy costs to achieve its goal of having 50 percent renewable energy by 2030.
Even if consumers tolerate their heating and electric bills going up that much, the limit might require reducing funding for industries just beginning here such as offshore wind and electric vehicles so solar can keep getting its startup subsidy indefinitely.
All this will be sold to residents and businesses as necessary to combat climate change, even though New Jersey is a tiny part of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions that are just 15 percent of those globally.
To the argument that a global problem requires a global solution to be fair, the state’s clean-energy advocates respond that New Jersey should set an example for what can be done in the absence of effective national and global actions.
The example is likely to be how much of their disposable income ordinary New Jersey residents are willing to give up for clean-energy schemes the nation and world won’t yet support.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.